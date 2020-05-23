What does the future of fashion week look like?

In response to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak, Fashion Weeks across the globe have been canceled or postponed in order to ensure the health and safety of the public. While major changes are being made to the fashion industry during this time, FNL Network has begun innovating new ways in order to bring fashion to the public again.

FNL Network is proud to launch the first-ever International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) for designers from around the world to showcase their new season’s collections. IDFW is a groundbreaking platform that will encompass an array of original fashion content for a global audience.

Esteemed designers are invited to participate in FNL Network’s International Digital Fashion Week for free. IDFW will allow renowned fashion houses and designers such as Furne One, Christian Siriano, The Blonds, Iceberg, Genny, Elisabetta Franchi, and many more to broadcast their latest collections to a bigger audience than ever before.

International Digital Fashion Week will be broadcasted globally on the FNL Network platform accessible to people worldwide via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and iOS devices.

IDFW will be the start of a revolutionary movement to take Fashion Weeks to a whole new level. This non-traditional broadcasted format will create a unique opportunity for the audience to experience fashion week in a more interactive way. IDFW will showcase men and women’s fashion merged together in an all inclusive format. The unique series will feature video runways, fashion films, and presentations from designers all around the world in the IDFW platform. IDFW will represent the Bridal Fashion Week, Swim Week and the four major Fashion Weeks, New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Each series will be aired in sequential order.

FNL Network is the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global Fashion Week. IDFW will be accessible everywhere around the world, from the comfort of your couch to your daily commute. International Digital Fashion Week is transforming Fashion Weeks around the world.

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of lifestyle. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion.

The creation of International Digital Fashion Week blends seamlessly to FNL Network’s message to continue to constantly innovate and pioneer new ways to immerse its viewers in the ever-changing industry of fashion.

For more information about International Digital Fashion Week, please contact: IDFW@rlgproductions.com.

