Flying Solo welcomed over 800 guests at their sixth New York Fashion Week shows on Friday, September 6th at Pier 59 Studios, The show was divided into two parts – ready-to wear and couture.

Flying Solo fashion show with an energetic format and a focus on diversity demonstrated this concept with over 500 looks by more than 60 designers. The show is proving to be one of the most cutting-edge fashion events during New York Fashion Week presenting a wide array of womenswear, menswear and accessories.



Flying Solo Couture

AIDA STORY OF BATIK, ASADY, CESSAN with Jewelry by Georgina Jewelry, BJ COUTURE with Jewelry by RITIQUE by Ritika Atwal and Bags by CARO New York, Diana Caramaci, ECE OZALP x MELTEM SAHIN, MonaLizabeth by Elizabeth Brown with Head accessory Tulip Kurdi New York, FRAQAIR, GELA WESH, Georgina Jewelry, HIROMI ASAI, ISABEL ORIGINAL, J’AMEMME with Jewelry by RITIQUE by Ritika Atwal, LIOR SCHWARTZMAN, MARINA MICANOVIC with Bags by Volta Atelier, MEEKELLE BY MICHELLE, MIRANDA KURTISHI, NAMIBIA VIERA with Jewelry by Georgina Jewelry, NATIV TATOO, NIKO SWAN with Jewelry by GLAMROCKS JEWELRY and Head accessory by Tulip Kurdi New York, PURPLE LAGOS, VIIVI, QUOD ERAT DEMONSTRANDUM, RC CAYLAN ATELIER, ROSEPANY & CLARA LIM, THUY DESIGN HOUSE, XLLULLAN with Hats by GO Clothed

Young Paris opened the show for Fortuna Tokyo along with model Eugenia Kuzmina. With a mission of being diverse and inclusive, Flying Solo fashion show strives to deliver this message through their cast of models and designers all around the world.

A concept created and brought to life by veteran independent designers, Flying Solo has quadrupled in size since its formation in 2016, with over 70 designers from 36 countries showing on the main stage at Pier 59 Studios at New York Fashion Week, a venue known for showcasing numerous cutting-edge designers from Delpozo to Yeezy.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What if we collaborate instead of compete? What if we can create a successful brand that can change retail and a model that can benefit designers?’” said Elizabeth Solomeina, co-founder of Flying Solo. “Flying Solo is transformative. We don’t listen to what the outside world tells us can’t be done; we listen to our designers and our customers, and we keep growing within the industry we love.”

Flying Solo is a diverse and talented community of designers and entrepreneurs, collaborating in order to create a successful fashion retail company. In 2017, Flying Solo moved into a 7,000 square foot flagship store located on West Broadway (NYC) alongside other top luxury brands. The store has notable clientele including Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Vanessa Hudgens, and Leandra Medine, who come to discover unique product and support independent fashion talent.

Flying Solo been featured in Fashionista, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, Vogue, Marie Claire, Nylon, and Harper’s Bazaar.

A returning partnership with Ecru New York, Flying Solo’s sixth showcase is supported by a team of talented artists for hair and makeup. A reliable and trusted transportation service for the show is being provided by UPS in their second time partnership.

Each season, Flying Solo discoveres new talented independent designers from across the globe.

