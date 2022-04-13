Flying Solo’s 500 Look Paris Fashion Show Showcases Talent from all over the Globe

Flying Solo hosted over 65 designers with a 500 look show Monday featuring designers from all over the globe.

The show was held steps away from the Arc de Triomphe and had guests queuing outside all day to catch a glimpse of the breathtaking designs.



Flying Solo

The presentation featured collections of womenswear, menswear, accessories, hats, scarves, jewelry, and shoes. Designer’s collections offered something for every taste from stunning evening wear to accessories to elevated streetwear. The runway presentation was full of guests eager to spot trends and discover the hottest designers from around the globe. Trends included: vibranthue, bold fabric choices, ruffles, streetwear inspired silhouettes, and intricate details seen in both jewelry and clothes styled by creative director and head stylists Alina Kotsiuba and Stasi Berezovskaya.

The full listof designers showing includes: BLACKTOGREY, NIKOLOVA, ATELIER COĪN with jewelry from DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, BYNIUMAAL, 831 MINHLE with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL, BLAIZE CAPRICE, KHHK BY AMRITHARAM, FRANCI with jewelry from THE LITTLE THINGS NYC and handbags from LUCKYNELLY and hats from SCARVES & FEDORAS and hats from HEADS OF STATE, NVIOUS BY NEHA, ATITÚ with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL, ELIF KÖSE FASHION HOUSE, EARTH4863 BRAND with jewelry from DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, CONTRACORRIENTE, BUGARIC with accessories from SHEILA TUCKER, GONGDID DESIGN with jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and handbags from TOUCHLESS and shoes from INOCHHI, LE REUSSI, ANI CLOTHING with jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY, WACAY with jewelry from NASH & IVY, SEOLA with hats from SCARVES & FEDORAS and jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL and handbags from ALESSANDRA MATAITIS and accessories from SHEILA TUCKER, THEREALB with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL and head pieces from SURTURBAN, EVAMELESWIMWEAR with eyewear from SHA’DUCTION EYEWEAR, jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY and jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and jewelry from PEACH PLIÉ and handbags from FELIPA BAGS PHILIPPINES, MANTUA SILKWEAR with handbags from FELIPA BAGS PHILIPPINES, PINKAL LAD with jewelry from DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, HOUSE OF BYFIELD, RISING AMONG with jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY and jewelry from THE LITTLE THINGS NYC and handbags from TOUCHLESS, ALEXANDRA POPESCU-YORK, ZARS LONDON with jewelry from PEACH PLIÉ and eyewear from SHA’DUCTION EYEWEAR, JONEEK, GLAMAZONTAY, SIENTOCHENTA with jewelry from IN CAUDA VENENUM and shoes from INOCHHI, MPAZ STUDIO with jewelry from THE LITTLE THINGS NYC, EL MONTE APPAREL, SOUTH ST PTY, VALIANU, STAY RIBELLE, PERIODIQUE with jewelry from KIMEN, ÉTRANGE STUDIOS, ATELIER CYBELE FRANCE with hats from HEADS OF STATE and hats from SCARVES & FEDORAS and jewelry from GEORGINA JEWELRY and handbags from ALESSANDRA MATAITIS and handbags from TOUCHLESS, MIVINNA, RENACIO with jewelry from JILL.HERLANDS, LEA DETCHEMA with jewelry from SAULĖ LABEL, VIKTORIA MARCHEV, VISHNYAKOVA, VERRO with handbags from TOUCHLESS and jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and jewelry from BEAD N BUTTER, DASH AND DOT, DIANA CARAMACI, BAROQUE JAPANESQUE, DECADENT with hats from HEADS OF STATE, CARTÉ LUXURY with jewelry from GEORGINA JEWELRY, M&M ROYALTY, LIT EMPIRE,

OMABELLE with jewelry from KIMEN, ANDREA AYALA, HEBA ALQURASHI (7 looks) ATELIERIA BRIDAL & WEDDING, FRANCE LEUBA with jewelry from ZUL JOYAS, HEBA ALQURASHI (1 look), VANESSA JO-ANN COUTURE with jewelry from BISOULOVELY and handbags from LUCKYNELLY, KOSMOS COUTURE with head pieces from SURTURBAN and jewelry from GEORGINA JEWELRY, EKATERINA RINAR, LAINES LONDON, MAISON AUDMI, BIOLA BRENTWOOD,FLUT’R with jewelry from RUFWEITE SWITZERLAND and handbags from TOUCHLESS, KRYKOU with jewelry from ELINA PEDUZZI JEWELRY, SIMA COLLEZIONE

Alessandra Mataitis, Brazil @alessandramataitis

“He studied Fine Arts and now has the art of crochet as a craft.

What started as an experiment became his source of income. Gift inherited from his mother and family who worked with handmade pieces.

Alessandra saw in crochet a new look that expresses creation in the vision of modern crochet, timeless pieces that create stories and affective bonds.

His company Fricos e Fricotes, founded 4 years ago, has positioned itself in the market generating satisfied customers and products that create new experiences.

Alessandra projects herself beyond possibilities and seeks to experiment with new techniques and products, generating a brand that is supported by the creation of handmade products.”

Atelier Cybele France, France @atelier.cybele

Distant lands will become her garden & The thousand and one colors of India, her smells, her fragrances bubbling in her, her Bohemian influences, on the road, a wandering and free spirit, AC was born in the Land of the Maharajas.. l millennial Asia facinates it & fashions it, draws it and harpoons it. Seven years in China where she cultivates language, calligraphy, travel, the real journey, interior and human, from the Forbidden City in Manila to the borders of the rice fields… she grew up in Miami between Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Cuba … The Bahamas for a swimming pool & the whole ocean as an aquarium. Half tornado half fish, Anne, the Grace, & Charlotte, Karl, the Force….

bead n butter @bead_n_butter

bead n butter is a small jewelry business from Winnipeg, Canada owned by queer, disabled, Metis artis, Jessie Pruden. Using colorful, high-quality glass beads, bead n butter creates fun, stand-out pieces mixing contemporary and traditional designs

BISOULOVELY, UK @bisoulovely

Founded in 2019 by designer, Bree, BISOULOVELY is a Canadian jewelry brand that designs ethereal jewelry for the modern starchild. Inspired by all things magical, whimsical, and celestial, every piece is carefully crafted with high quality materials at various price points. From plated sterling silver jewelry, to solid gold pieces, there’s sure to be a BISOULOVELY piece that fits your budget. Within a year of the brand launch, BISOULOVELY has been seen in magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Elle, GQ, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Desert Daisy Jewelry, USA @DesertDaisyJewelry

Established in 2014, the brand is now multi-channel, selling online and in select stores throughout the country. All items are handmade with care and intent in my studio in Las Vegas, NV.

Elina Peduzzi Jewelry, USA @elinapeduzzijewelry

Elina Peduzzi Jewelry is an emerging jewelry brand, woman owned and based in the Bay Area, California, USA. Elina creates jewelry with a sculptural approach, motivated by traditional adornment and travels but also, it is the result of her love for history, craft, and world cultures. She is fascinated with the process of transforming metals, bronze in particular – a metal that is deeply connected with human history. Globally inspired, her work expresses a vision of the world beyond borders, fusing ancient techniques with a contemporary urban vibe.

FELIPA BAGS PHILIPPINES, Philippines @felipabags.ph

FELIPA BAGS combine classic and modern styles into beautifully handwoven bags. Designed for the workweek and for the weekend, all our bags are 100% handmade with love by artisans in Negros Occidental, in the Philippines.

Franci, Hong Kong @francipure

In the age of fast fashion and ‘throwaway’ consumerism, British born founder of Franci, Surinder Francis, has steered the brand in the opposite direction to a slow fashion, long lasting luxury accessory brand.

Based in the colourful and head turning city of Hong Kong, Franci curate scarves for men and women in contemporary designs, bold colours and unique confident colour combinations.

Franci ethos embodies the ethics and values associated with slow fashion, artisanal craftsmanship and United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

Scarves are produced from pure natural fibres such as cashmere and alpaca, hand woven by artisans possessing centuries old knowledge and inter generational craftsmanship and a commitment and mission to ensure there is no negative impact to the environment, artisans or source animal. Each scarf is a showcase of authenticity, purity and integrity.

Franci scarves are timeless and elegant, exude boldness and confidence offering the wearer an air of refinement and sophistication.

Georgina Jewelry, USA @georginajewelryofficial

Georgina Jewelry is an independent jewelry line created by Kansas City-based designer, Georgina Herrera. Georgina was born in Mexico and moved to the United States with her family. She founded Georgina Jewelry in 2010. Georgina says “the connection between love, art, and tradition is unbreakable and determines who we are.” Her designs are a fusion of fashion trends with her culture and tradition. This gives Georgina a unique and authentic brand with a fresh, modern, yet classic design that truly reflects her passions.

Georgina believes in empowering women to be their most confident selves with her line. She is inspired by the character, strength, and determination of the modern woman. Each piece in the collection is designed to create a unique statement whether it be in the office or at a gala. There is a piece for every woman and every occasion. Georgina Jewelry has been featured on the runways at Miami Swim Week and at Paris and New York Fashion Week. Her pieces are stunning, breathtaking and memorable — wearable works of art that will have every one watching the woman wearing it.

Heads Of State, USA @headsofstatehats

Heads Of State by GRVR is a modern made-to-order hat company by Gwendolyn R. von Rahn based in Brooklyn, NY. Rooted in an entirely online custom hat design experience, Heads Of State was founded on a simple belief that everyone can look good in a hat, especially a hat that is custom-made for them. Offering bespoke handmade hats for men and women using the highest quality materials, Heads Of State prioritizes sustainability and works with family-owned hat and wool manufacturers, as well as local artisans, to ensure every hat is ethically made entirely in the USA.

At the heart of Heads Of State is the power of uniqueness, inclusivity, and affordability. Credited by POPSUGAR in 2021 as a must-have brand, and a constant favorite accessory among fashion editors, Heads Of State brings attainable luxury through the vein of confidence to a new market of hat-wearing customers.

IN CAUDA VENENUM, France @incaudavenenum_bijoux

In Cauda Venenum creates beautiful and delicate items alongside statement pieces to wear depending on your outfit, mood or occasion. In Cauda Venenum ethically made jewelry is easy to wear and layer, and offers personality and charm.

From the Latin meaning ‘the venom is in the tail’, designer Soïzic gives a nod to her Scorpio star sign.

Every piece is handcrafted in the heart of the French Alps and plated in Paris with sustainable 24k gold.

Inochhi, India @inochhiofficial

A perfect shoe is an enclosure signature to your personality. Owing to that, our artisans craft timeless and exceptional pieces of women’s designer shoes to fulfill your quest of wearing an exceptionally amazing piece of art. Our designs are artistic as well as comfortable on your feet with tender textures and edgings.

Our team comprises of some talented fashion fanatic people and artists who ensure that every piece meets the glamour and quality benchmark. Each piece from collection is created and handled by trustworthy craftsmen to beautify your whole attire and increase the glamour quiotient.

JILL.HERLANDS, USA @jill.herlands

Jill Herlands came to metalwork later in life and by accident. She left a career as an agent in the music industry for marriage and to raise a daughter. After her daughter left for college, Herlands found herself in search of a hobby. She decided to teach herself to solder metal with the goal of being able to use the technique to further her search for a creative outlet. She picked up a handheld torch and some scrap metal and watched as the flame morphed the metal; Herlands was mesmerized by the power of the flame. As a self-taught jewelry artist, Herlands has the freedom to make her own rules, and she does so with abandon. She uses hand-fabrication to coax precious metals into abstract objects of adornment, and is known to incorporate found objects, concrete, plastics, and rough gemstones into her designs. Herlands possesses a balance and familiarity with what some might consider risk-taking; she trusts her instincts, innovation and experimentation to inform her process. Herlands’ award-winning work is featured in fashion magazines including recent editions of Bazaar, Paper and Nylon. Her designs are carried in galleries and boutiques worldwide. Jill Herlands currently lives and works in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City and is still mesmerized by the power of the flame.

Kimen, Chile @kimenestudio

Kimen is a brand and studio of creation located in Chile, where handmade objects are designed that arise from the observation and amazement of nature and its textures, systems, and colors. Thus, after the study and analysis of materials, technologies are developed that make it possible to work the imagined forms and then turn them into a new object, the result of ingenuity and curiosity.

Due to her parents’ sensibility and background -her mother an embroiderer and her father a jeweler- along with her experience working in conservation and museums in France, and across diverse cultural locations, Marcela Muñoz creates KN Studio in Chile (2017), her home country.

Laines London, UK @laines_london

Founded in the Heart of Great Britain in 2019, Laines London is a womenswear fashion brand that offers fun and creative designs that are hand drawn in house and then bought to life by the creative team. The idea of the brand launched over a kitchen table by Chantelle & Angi when their passion for interior design took an exciting turn into the world of fashion. The Laines London dream came true in 2021 when the iconic slippers were launched in Harrods, Liberty’s & Selfridges – a childhood dream for both the designers. Laines London offers glamourous comfort, unique style and fun fashion. The brand launches exciting new styles consistently, keeping their array of products fresh & on trend.

Lilac Pulsar, USA @lilacpulsar

Time Ring – Opens Space Time Dimensional Portals

LUCKYNELLY, Germany @luckynelly_berlin

Unique vegan and sustainable luxury fashion designer handbags and more – since 2012. LUCKYNELLY – BERLIN, the genuine fashion designer label for vegan and ethical luxury handbags and accessories, that combines high end luxury with sustainability, greatest empathy to show how extraordinarily beautiful vegan and ecological products can be. Represented by PETA and part as Designer brand of Berlin Fashion Week, LUCKYNELLY – BERLIN redefines luxury and is a pioneer in vegan and sustainable fashion.

LUCKYNELLY – BERLIN is 100% {PETA APPROVED VEGAN} and does not compose vegan products with genuine leather. With unique designs and the most innovative sustainable materials LUCKYNELLY – BERLIN has established itself internationally at the fashion market since 2012. “”With LUCKYNELLY you own a unique piece of art with a sense of delight.

Nash & Ivy, USA @shopnashandivy

Nash & Ivy is a Jewelry and Lifestyle Brand. Nikki Eden is the founder and designer behind the brand and is based in Iowa. She designs and creates the necklaces for the brand while sourcing all other products from women-owned businesses. Our inspiration transpires from neutral, natural color elements as well as cultural influences from Nashville, TN. You will find simplistic, feminine pieces that create versatility and empower women to conquer with self confidence

Rufweite Switzerland, Switzerland @rufweite

At Rufbreite, we are a team of professionally trained designers who love and live their work.

We love jewelery and are well aware of the importance of dealing with precious metals, gemstones and other valuable materials for years. We try to understand the jewelry, its production and of course our customers in a resource-saving, meaningful and precise way.

Our mission is the passion and love for the craft, the precious metals and the importance of authentic design to flourish again. Products are valuable, especially if we wear them on our bodies every day and they should remind us of our goals and desires, because everything we desire is within earshot!

Accordingly, we only sell high-quality products to customers who value quality and admire the love for detail. Who like to adorn themselves with meaningful pieces.

Saulė Label, USA @saulelabel

We are Saulė — a sustainable women’s label born from the belief that dressing ethically should never mean sacrificing style. Our pieces are intended to be worn on any occasion, rediscovered every season, and lovingly gifted to the next generation. Our materials are sourced thoughtfully and without harm. Our name, inspired by the solar deity responsible for the well-being of life on earth, embodies feminine power and a nurturing spirit.

In essence, Saulė is the passionate antithesis of fast fashion.

We design with the modern woman in mind. Her confidence comes alive in bold colors. Her classic taste lives in clean lines. Her style tells her story. One that’s both timeless and beautiful.

Scarves & Fedoras, USA @scarvesandfedoras

My name is Lana Nicole McLetchie, I am originally from Trinidad & Tobago and migrated to the United States in 1988. I currently reside in the United States. I am the CEO and Founder of Scarves & Fedoras which was formed in the summer of 2020. I currently play a very active role in the entire operation of the company. In addition to being a Custom Designer of Fedoras, I hold a doctorate in Health Science with a focus in Global Health and I’ve been a part-time Professor for a well-known university for over eight years.

My passion for fashion and love for hats and scarves since I was a child; drove the brand and the name of the company “Scarves & Fedoras”. The use of feathers and particularly peacock feathers in my collection is as a symbol of growth, rejuvenation, strength, integrity, beauty, and freedom. My vision for the brand is to be able to inspire everyone to celebrate their beauty and walk fiercely into their purpose while creating their own reality. Some of my personal interest include volunteering with charitable organizations such as domestic violence prevention organizations, disabled veteran organizations as well as mental health organizations to name a few.

My entrepreneurial endeavors have been driven by passion and enthusiasm. I was inspired and motivated to build the business for the people. My aim is to create amazing products that lead to lasting relationships with my customers. I’m overly excited about this new journey and look forward to seeing Scarves & Fedoras making its mark on the industry.

Sha’duction Eyewear, USA @shaduction

SHA’DUCTION’S EYEWEAR COLLECTION are original fashionable designs that show Fashion Is More Than a Look.. but also a feeling; alluring, enticing, desirable- SHA’DUCTIVE!

Sheila Tucker, USA @sheilalynntucker

Sheila Tucker born Sheila Whitehead is an Ojibwe Native from Yellowquill, Saskatchewan Canada. She married her husband from Navajo Nation and moved to Arizona with her two children in 2015. She launched her Brand in 2019 and is known for her timeless pieces inspired by traditional Ojibwe Floral Designs, combined with elegantly crafted attire which is often accented with her Trademark Beaded Fedora Hats.

Surturban, USA @Surturbans

SURTURBANS are ready to wear turbans that strives to combine the ease and refinement of headwrap with the elegance and grace of a turban. SURTURBAN are often defined by its minimalism, functionality, and simplicity. SURTURBAN gives the look of a head wrap without having to tie anything to achieve the look; they are design ready to wear ‘as is’.

the little things NYC, USA @thelittlethings_nyc

the little things NYC are unique pieces of jewelry designed to celebrate the little moments, your personality and the power of little actions. Designs are inspired by geometric shapes and real life patterns and are sustainably handcrafted in NYC.

Touchless, Bahrain @touchlessbh

Dalal & Fatema, two sisters with a shared passion for innovation & design, co-founded TOUCHLESS, an online store based in Bahrain that specialises in creating artful and fashionable pieces through 3D Printing.

Entering the line of sustainable fashion, TOUCHLESS explores the endless possibilities and playfulness of 3D printing; a method which has proved to be extremely ecological by reducing manufacturing waste.

Explore TOUCHLESS by visiting their website or browsing through their Instagram.

Zul Joyas, Chile @zul.joyas

ZUL, Exclusive jewelry designed for nature lovers who seek to connect with the meaning of each item. This brand was born in the south of Chile to awaken the emotion of those who appreciate art and handmade pieces. Silver jewelry inspired by memories and feelings that are expressed through flora, fauna and the universe. We create jewelry that tells stories in order to make people fall in love with it and which delivers a powerful message. “Nature is a reflection of the divine”, where small changes generate big impacts.

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 5 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. Flying Solo is a membership-based retail service with over 200+ current members and a waitlist of over 1,500 brands collaborating in order to create a thriving retail industry that works for the most innovative designers and brands. In 2018 & 2019 Flying Solo continued expanding, adding another 8,000 sq ft location at 382 W Broadway and their invite-only location called The Copper Room. In June 2020, Flying Solo expanded into an 8,000 square foot flagship store at 420 West Broadway. The store has a notable clientele including Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Alicia Keys, Coco Rocha, Vanessa Hudgens, Leandra Medine, and many others.

##

Learn More

@flyingsolonyc

flyingsolo.nyc

With love,

FWO