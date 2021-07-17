Flying Solo to Show Swimwear and Resort Collections in Miami for First Time

Flying Solo show during Miami Swim Week took place at La Sombra Garden in Miami Beach.

Flying Solo

While Flying Solo successfully executed 10 seasons of NYFW and PFW shows, this was the first time the company showcased during Miami Swim Week. Flying Solo was not looking to start small. It showed 65 swim, resort and accessory brands from all over the world, making Flying Solo’s Show the largest during Miami Swim Week. Khrystyana @khrystyana, America’s Next Top Models and a body positivity advocate walked in the show along with other influencers Danielle Moinet @daniellemoinet (1.7M) and Jeana Turner @jeanaturner (230K) “We are very excited to showcase in Miami for the first time. It is one of the best places to present the swim and resort collection,” said Elizabeth Solomeina , co-founder and managing director of Flying Solo.

This show was supported by Makeup Academy team of talented artists for hair and makeup. This Year’s Head Stylist was Stasi Berezovskaya.

About Flying Solo

Flying Solo is an innovative company that gives brands that are ready to expand into new markets a platform to succeed through membership-based retail stores; leading-edge PR-showrooms; and Fashion Weeks in New York, Paris, Milan and Miami.

