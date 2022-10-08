Flying Solo Returns to Paris Bringing Over 50 Eclectic Brands from Across the Globe

Flying Solo hosted 3 jaw-dropping runway shows featuring over 55 designers in a show-stopping display of global design talent to a packed room in Paris just steps away from the famous Arc de Triomphe.

The runway shows featured collections of womenswear, menswear, accessories, hats, scarves, jewelry, and shoes. Designer’s collections offered something for every taste from stunning evening wear to accessories to elevated swimwear. The show was full of guests eager to spot trends and discover the hottest designers from around the globe. Trends included: metallics, color blocking, eccentric Prints, and tons of jewel tones.

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their luxury boutiques in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle.

Flying Solo

Full List of Brands: AL + LU APPAREL, AURELIA + ICARUS, BELLEMERE NEW YORK, BHAVYAA, BLONI, BRETAGNE STUDIO, CATHOLIC GUILT CLOTHING, COME ON, DANTE, DEFINE THE LINE, DESERT DAISY JEWELRY, DIVINEITY, FOREIGN CLOSET, GENEVA, GËTO, GIORGIA, HAUTELIFE WORLD, HERRERA MURILLAS, HIROMI ASAI, HOLLAND & BIRCH, HONEYMOUTH, IH BY IRINA HILDEBRANDT, IZA BY SILVIA D’AVILA, JPURE, KAT AND CLARESE, KINGDOM OF WOW, LAVEAU, LD13, LINA CABALLERO DESIGNS, LNB JEWELLERY, LUC’ANGEL, LULLASTUDIO, LVFD LONDON, MARYDICKOW’S FASHION COMPANY, MATERIAL MAYA, MAUI X LOLITA, MODERN NATURED, MON ÂME, MONTAHA ALAJEEL, NECTAR NECTAR NEW YORK, NIKI STYLIANOU, OOHJACQUELINA JEWELRY, PARADOX BY KAYA, PAULINA’S FRIENDS, PEDRO JUAN ATELIER, PINKSELFIE, RIOR DESIGN, SAK, SHIVOHAM, SOKOLROOM, TALITHA KUMI JEWELS, TIA DORRAINE, TOP KNOT SWIM, UKRAINIAN DIAMONDS CORP, UNATTACHED, YUNIQUE, ZOELLE BYBS, and ZUL JOYAS

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 5 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. Flying Solo is a membership-based retail service with over 200+ current members and a waitlist of over 1,500 brands collaborating in order to create a thriving retail industry that works for the most innovative designers and brands. In 2018 & 2019 Flying Solo continued expanding, adding another 8,000 sq ft location at 382 W Broadway and their invite-only location called The Copper Room. In June 2020, Flying Solo expanded into an 8,000-square-foot flagship store at 420 West Broadway. The store has a notable clientele including Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Alicia Keys, Coco Rocha, Vanessa Hudgens, Leandra Medine, and many others.

For more information, visit Flying Solo’s flagship store at 420 West Broadway and 94 Thompson Street in New York City

##

Learn More

@flyingsolonyc

flyingsolo.nyc

With love,

FWO