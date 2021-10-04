Flying Solo Presents 30 International Designers Steps From the Arc de Triomphe

Designers from across the globe presented collections with Flying Solo at La Galerie Bourbon in Paris, a few meters away from the Arc de Triomphe Thursday with guests lining up down the street waiting for a glimpse of the runway presentation due to COVID capacity limits.

The presentation featured collections of womenswear, menswear, accessories, jewelry, and shoes from 30 designers from around the globe showcasing their new collections. Designer’s collections offered something for every taste from stunning evening wear to accessories to elevated streetwear. The presentation gave attendees a window into looks trending from all corners of the globe. Trends included: vibrant prints, florals, tule, color blocking, avantgarde details seen in both jewelry and clothes styled by creative director and head stylist Alina Kotsiuba.

Flying Solo

In the five years since its creation, Flying Solo has become a staple in fashion-forward SoHo, and “is proof that a collaborative model offers the flexibility and resources independent designers need to survive and thrive in the face of difficult times” said Flying Solo co-founder and executive producer Elizabeth Solomeina.

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their luxury boutiques in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle.

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 5 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. Flying Solo is a membership-based retail service with over 200+ current members and a waitlist of over 1,500 brands collaborating in order to create a thriving retail industry that works for the most innovative designers and brands. In 2018 & 2019 Flying Solo continued expanding, adding another 8,000 sq ft location at 382 W Broadway and their invite-only location called The Copper Room. In June 2020, Flying Solo expanded into an 8,000 square foot flagship store at 420 West Broadway. The store has a notable clientele including Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Alicia Keys, Coco Rocha, Vanessa Hudgens, Leandra Medine, and many others.

