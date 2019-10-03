FWO

Flying Solo Presentation During Paris Fashion Week was Once Again the Place to be Seen and Discover New Design Talent

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

The presentation show featured collections of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes amid a packed house of top media, influencers, stylists, and industry mavens. A line wrapped around the building’s courtyard for the entire afternoon of the presentation, proving that this has become the new scene for discovering fresh design talent from all over the globe.

Designer’s collections offered something for every taste from chic eyewear from Numi Paris to mesmerizing mixed-print dresses in sumptuous satin from Thuy Designs, the presentation gave attendees a real window onto looks trending from all corners of the globe.

 
Flying Solo

Adam X Atelier With Jewelry by Iza by Silvia D'avila
Agosto Cuellar With Headwear by Go Clothed
Art Point With Shoes by Fini Shoes
Asady
Bj Couture With Handbags by Amira Doucette and Caro New York and Jewelry by Ritique
Brodie Cashmere With Handbags by Amira Doucette
Camouflaged With Eyewear by Numi Paris
Cessani With Headwear by Go Clothed
Delayne Dixon With Handbags by Amira Doucette
Eddie Corps
Freakbutik With Shoes by Fini Shoes
Glass Cypress
Hannes Kettritzn With Jewelry by B Dodi Design and Eyewear by Numi Paris
Hiromi Asai With Jewelry by B Dodi Design
House of Gillian Marie With Handbags by Volta Atelier and Jewelry by Ritique
J'amemme With Jewelry by Ritique
Kristin Costa With Headwear by Tulip Kurdi New York
Laura Lobdell
Lily Street
Louischevalier
Maria Mauro Designs With Handbags From Amira Doucette and Headwear by Go Clothed
Marina Micanovic With Jewelry by Glamrocks Jewelry
Maru Jordan
Mona Romani
Monalizabeth by Elizabeth Brown With Handbags by Amira Doucette and Jewelry by B Dodi Design and Glamrocks Jewelry and Headwear by Tulip Kurdi New York
Naviv Tattoo
Neoska Paris
Nikki Blaine With Eyewear by Numi Paris
Nina Nayema
Nueque
Numi
Penelope Mai London With Belts by Katie Lares and Handbags Amria Doucette and Jewelry by Solomeina
Piccoli Couture
Qiqee With Jewelry by B Dodi Design
Rora With Jewelry by D.sign by Mauro Pina
Shabeeg With Jewelry From Glamrocks Jewelry
Slayed by Ten
Thuy Design House
Tracy Nicole With Jewelry by Glamrocks Jewelry
Tulip Kurdi New York
Wedu by Coreon Du With Shoes by Fini Shoes

Adam X Atelier With Jewelry by Iza by Silvia D'avila

Agosto Cuellar With Headwear by Go Clothed

Art Point With Shoes by Fini Shoes

Asady

Bj Couture With Handbags by Amira Doucette and Caro New York and Jewelry by Ritique

Brodie Cashmere With Handbags by Amira Doucette

Camouflaged With Eyewear by Numi Paris

Cessani With Headwear by Go Clothed

Delayne Dixon With Handbags by Amira Doucette

Eddie Corps

Freakbutik With Shoes by Fini Shoes

Glass Cypress

Hannes Kettritzn With Jewelry by B Dodi Design and Eyewear by Numi Paris

Hiromi Asai With Jewelry by B Dodi Design

House of Gillian Marie With Handbags by Volta Atelier and Jewelry by Ritique

J'amemme With Jewelry by Ritique

Kristin Costa With Headwear by Tulip Kurdi New York

Laura Lobdell

Lily Street

Louischevalier

Maria Mauro Designs With Handbags From Amira Doucette and Headwear by Go Clothed

Marina Micanovic With Jewelry by Glamrocks Jewelry

Maru Jordan

Mona Romani

Monalizabeth by Elizabeth Brown With Handbags by Amira Doucette and Jewelry by B Dodi Design and Glamrocks Jewelry and Headwear by Tulip Kurdi New York

Naviv Tattoo

Neoska Paris

Nikki Blaine With Eyewear by Numi Paris

Nina Nayema

Nueque

Numi

Penelope Mai London With Belts by Katie Lares and Handbags Amria Doucette and Jewelry by Solomeina

Piccoli Couture

Qiqee With Jewelry by B Dodi Design

Rora With Jewelry by D.sign by Mauro Pina

Shabeeg With Jewelry From Glamrocks Jewelry

Slayed by Ten

Thuy Design House

Tracy Nicole With Jewelry by Glamrocks Jewelry

Tulip Kurdi New York

Wedu by Coreon Du With Shoes by Fini Shoes

Adam X Atelier With Jewelry by Iza by Silvia D'avila thumbnail
Agosto Cuellar With Headwear by Go Clothed thumbnail
Art Point With Shoes by Fini Shoes thumbnail
Asady thumbnail
Bj Couture With Handbags by Amira Doucette and Caro New York and Jewelry by Ritique thumbnail
Brodie Cashmere With Handbags by Amira Doucette thumbnail
Camouflaged With Eyewear by Numi Paris thumbnail
Cessani With Headwear by Go Clothed thumbnail
Delayne Dixon With Handbags by Amira Doucette thumbnail
Eddie Corps thumbnail
Freakbutik With Shoes by Fini Shoes thumbnail
Glass Cypress thumbnail
Hannes Kettritzn With Jewelry by B Dodi Design and Eyewear by Numi Paris thumbnail
Hiromi Asai With Jewelry by B Dodi Design thumbnail
House of Gillian Marie With Handbags by Volta Atelier and Jewelry by Ritique thumbnail
J'amemme With Jewelry by Ritique thumbnail
Kristin Costa With Headwear by Tulip Kurdi New York thumbnail
Laura Lobdell thumbnail
Lily Street thumbnail
Louischevalier thumbnail
Maria Mauro Designs With Handbags From Amira Doucette and Headwear by Go Clothed thumbnail
Marina Micanovic With Jewelry by Glamrocks Jewelry thumbnail
Maru Jordan thumbnail
Mona Romani thumbnail
Monalizabeth by Elizabeth Brown With Handbags by Amira Doucette and Jewelry by B Dodi Design and Glamrocks Jewelry and Headwear by Tulip Kurdi New York thumbnail
Naviv Tattoo thumbnail
Neoska Paris thumbnail
Nikki Blaine With Eyewear by Numi Paris thumbnail
Nina Nayema thumbnail
Nueque thumbnail
Numi thumbnail
Penelope Mai London With Belts by Katie Lares and Handbags Amria Doucette and Jewelry by Solomeina thumbnail
Piccoli Couture thumbnail
Qiqee With Jewelry by B Dodi Design thumbnail
Rora With Jewelry by D.sign by Mauro Pina thumbnail
Shabeeg With Jewelry From Glamrocks Jewelry thumbnail
Slayed by Ten thumbnail
Thuy Design House thumbnail
Tracy Nicole With Jewelry by Glamrocks Jewelry thumbnail
Tulip Kurdi New York thumbnail
Wedu by Coreon Du With Shoes by Fini Shoes thumbnail

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their swanky boutique in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle covering designers.

The director and co-founder of Flying Elizabeth Solomeina produced the presentation and said, “We are thrilled that our show in Paris is met with such an overwhelming response from industry insiders. We are proud to have become a top resource for industry professionals to discover emerging talent and Flying Solo is providing designers with a high-end platform to showcase collections to top tier media, influencers, stylists, buyers, and tastemakers.”

Attendees included editor-in-chief Pablo Starr from Fashion Week Online @pablo.fwo, Instyle Germany, Women’s Health UK, Vogue Mexico and Influencers Olga Ferrera @olga_newyork777, Adaleta Avdic @adaatude among others.

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 3 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. It was created as a unique, curated fashion retail incubator and showroom operated by a selection of talented, independent designers. Consist of like-minded, creative and connected fashion professionals, its focus is to close the gap between designers and consumers while exposing collections to press and media.

For more information, visit Flying Solo’s flagship store at 434 West Broadway in New York City.

##

Learn More

@flyingsolonyc
flyingsolo.nyc

With love,

FWO