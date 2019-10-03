Flying Solo Presentation During Paris Fashion Week was Once Again the Place to be Seen and Discover New Design Talent

The presentation show featured collections of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes amid a packed house of top media, influencers, stylists, and industry mavens. A line wrapped around the building’s courtyard for the entire afternoon of the presentation, proving that this has become the new scene for discovering fresh design talent from all over the globe.

Designer’s collections offered something for every taste from chic eyewear from Numi Paris to mesmerizing mixed-print dresses in sumptuous satin from Thuy Designs, the presentation gave attendees a real window onto looks trending from all corners of the globe.



Flying Solo

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their swanky boutique in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle covering designers.

The director and co-founder of Flying Elizabeth Solomeina produced the presentation and said, “We are thrilled that our show in Paris is met with such an overwhelming response from industry insiders. We are proud to have become a top resource for industry professionals to discover emerging talent and Flying Solo is providing designers with a high-end platform to showcase collections to top tier media, influencers, stylists, buyers, and tastemakers.”

Attendees included editor-in-chief Pablo Starr from Fashion Week Online @pablo.fwo, Instyle Germany, Women’s Health UK, Vogue Mexico and Influencers Olga Ferrera @olga_newyork777, Adaleta Avdic @adaatude among others.

About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, in just 3 years since opening, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching the careers of many independent designers. It was created as a unique, curated fashion retail incubator and showroom operated by a selection of talented, independent designers. Consist of like-minded, creative and connected fashion professionals, its focus is to close the gap between designers and consumers while exposing collections to press and media.

For more information, visit Flying Solo’s flagship store at 434 West Broadway in New York City.

