Flying Solo’s show at NYFW took place on February 13th at an outdoor location, Soho Rooftop.

Flying Solo showcased 83 brands from 18 countries including clothing, jewelry, shoes, bags, and other accessories.

“We’ve always represented fearless young brands, that are not scared to innovate and understand that a market shift always leads to an opportunity as long as you embrace change,” said Elizabeth Solomeina, Managing Director and Co-founder of Flying Solo.

“We chose to do a live NYFW show even though it meant significantly more work for us at Flying Solo. It was also extremely challenging to execute in order to comply with all the safety regulations. It would’ve been much easier to organize and host a virtual show but we believed that this was a big moment for independent brands. It was their chance to get significantly more attention so we could not let them down and let the opportunity slip through their finger,” Elizabeth added.

She continued: “Safety was definitely our number one priority, and we wanted to make sure that we kept our guests and staff safe during the event. Everyone was required to wear a mask and temperature checks for staff were mandatory.”

About Flying Solo

Flying Solo is an innovative company that gives brands that are ready to expand into new markets a platform to succeed, through membership-based retail stores, leading-edge PR-showroom, and Fashion Weeks in New York, Paris, and Milan.

During a time when a lot of the retail stores are closing down due to the pandemic, Flying Solo not only stayed afloat but has also expanded in size, moving the old flagship location to a bigger venue on 420 W Broadway, formerly a Karl Lagerfeld and a DKNY store.

“We always knew that our innovative membership-based retail model is the only way forward and this year has proved that correct. Small brands have no resources to afford standalone stores in areas like Soho, NYC. They also can no longer afford to do quality large-scale shows on their own,” added Solomeina.

From left to right

Clothing GLIM STUDIOS with bags by LUCKYNELLY and shoes by JULIANA HEELS; clothing by MOLLIÉ; clothing by BRODIE CASHMERE with bags by VENA CANDY and shoes by PER FIDEM ; clothing by MEGAN-ILENE; clothing by NUYORKWORKS; clothing by GROTKOP COLLECTION with shoes by MELVIN DANIEL; clothing by DENARO PURO with shoes by MELVIN DANIEL; clothing by I DO JISU; clothing by FREAKBUTIK; clothing by MORPHINE FASHION with bags by UGO JOSHUA; clothing by CREDO with jewelry by SOLOMEINA, shoes by PER FIDEM and MY JOJOS, scarves by PAISLEY AND HEART; clothing by AKS MATHUR with jewelry by BETH AIMEE JEWELRY; clothing by MIA CHERISE with jewelry by CW JEWELS and bags by LUCKYNELLY; clothing by AERT with jewelry by BETH AIMEE JEWELRY and shoes by JULIANA HEELS; clothing by BOMBA BAMBOLA; clothing by GIROUD and bags by ORYANY and shoes by MELVIN DANIEL; clothing by VESTA HOODS PRSVR and bags by NICHOLISADORA and shoes by MELVIN DANIEL and sunglasses by NICHOLISADORA; clothing by SSY DESIGNS; clothing by CODY CHRIS COLLECTION with jewelry by EATMETAL and shoes by JULIANA HEELS; clothing by ZOOONEK with jewelry by SONIA THERESE DESIGN and bags by AKS MATHU; clothing by EVESKYWALKER with jewelry by BOCANEGRA and bags by VOLTA ATELIER and shoes by JULIANA HEELS; clothing by RUSTY RECONSTRUCTED



From left to right

clothing by ELENA RUDENKO with jewelry by CARRIAZO JEWELRY and bags by ORYANY; clothing by LAUEDEEKLY; clothing by DEADLY DENIM and bags by CREDO; shoes by KINGDOM OF WOW and sunglasses by NICHOLISADORA; clothing by MONZLAPUR with jewelry by NEON HOPE; clothing by BENDICION; clothing by PRSVR BOCANEGRA; clothing by GENZIERwith jewelry by LESUNJA FINE JEWELLERY and bags by UGO JOSHUA; clothing by IHSANA IMA; clothing by DAWANG with jewelry by BOCANEGRA and bags by VOLTA ATELIER; clothing by PRIDDNEWYORK with jewelry by CARRIAZO JEWELRY and bags by ORYANY and shoes by JULIANA HEELS and scarves by PAISLEY AND HEART; clothing by V’CHE LABEL with jewelry by BOCANEGRA and bags by SSY DESIGNS ; clothing by KATE BARTON; clothing by BING; clothing by NAA-ADEI LAURA MARMON with bags by MICHELLE LOOK with sunglasses and hats by NICHOLISADORA; clothing by NG2 STUDIOS with jewelry by EATMETAL; clothing by SAMUN LIM; clothing by JOYCE LI with jewelry by BETH AIMEE JEWELRY; clothing by J’AMEMME with jewelry by MAALICIOUS; clothing by NAZARENE FASHION; clothing by ENNSTORE with jewelry by TREND JEWELRY; clothing by OXYGENE with jewelry by EATMETAL and BETH AIMEE JEWELRY

From left to right

clothing by ELLIATT with sunglasses by NEON HOPE; clothing by NABYS VIELMAN with shoes by JULIANA HEELS; clothing by ALEXANDRA POPESCU-YORK; clothing by PREY PUBLIC; clothing by MORENA DEL REY; clothing by OTKUTYR with jewelry by YEN COUTURE JEWELRY; clothing by TATTVA / TRUTH with bags by VENA CANDY with shoes by HARRY LOU; clothing by DHUBOW DESIGN with jewelry by BOCANEGRA; clothing by MASISA with jewelry by AFLÉ BIJOUX; clothing by AMARI MONEE with jewelry by BISOULOVELY; clothing by AARA BY SANA with jewelry by CARRIAZO JEWELRY; clothing by AGAPE by Simona; clothing by HALA AL MAMARI with jewelry by TREND JEWELRY; clothing by MIMIELA BY RUBY DENIS; clothing by N. Y. L. A C O U T U R E; clothing by WONDERLAND CHILDRENSWEAR; clothing by EVA LA CU; clothing by HIROMI ASAI with jewelry by NEON HOPE and bags by VOLTA ATELIER; clothing by MIASHAN with jewelry by MAALICIOUS

From left to right

bags by AKS MATHUR; bags by CREDO; shoes by HARRY LOU; shoes by JULIANA HEELS; shoes by KINGDOM OF WOW; bags by LUCKYNELLY; shoes by MELVIN DANIEL; bags by MICHELLE LOOK; bags by NEON HOPE; sunglasses by NICHOLISADORA; bags by ORYANY; scarves by PAISLEY AND HEART; shoes by PER FIDEM; bags by UGO JOSHUA; bags by VENA CANDY; bags by VOLTA ATELIER

From left to right

earrings by AFLÉ BIJOUX; necklace by BETH AIMEE JEWELRY; earrings by BISOULOVELY; earrings by BOCANEGRA; earrings by CARRIAZO JEWELRY; necklace by CW JEWELS; necklace EATMETAL; bracelet by LESUNJA FINE JEWELLERY; earrings by MAALICIOUS; necklace by SOLOMEINA; necklace by SONIA THERESE DESIGN; earrings by TREND JEWELRY; choker by YEN COUTURE JEWELRY

