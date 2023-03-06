FWO
FWO

Florentina Leitner Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023-2024

The Florentina Leitner Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 Collection was inspired by historical French heroine Jeanne d’Arc, a strong woman who was burnt at the stake for fighting for her beliefs.

The film “The Passion Of Joan of Arc” by Carl Theodor Dreyer became strong visual inspirations, along with other Jeanne d’Arc movies and tales inspired the cut materials and textile embellishments used in the collection. Milla Jovovich, Jean Seberg and Ingrid Bergman, the actresses who played “Jeanne”, also fascinated the designer.

Leitner aimed to interpret her “Jeanne” story in the Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 collection and fashion film. In her story, Jeanne d’Arc survives the fire, and as a magical being, is reborn in the flames. Just like flowers bloom from ashes to become green and lush, the collection’s faux fur coats, print catsuits and dresses feature floral designs. Florentina Leitner and team aim to create a modern medieval winter tale with the Collection. Strong women survive cold winter days in armour-like fashion. The Jeanne d’Arc of 2023 is cool, edgy, gender fluid, and elegant. While the collection is dark yet floral, and was inspired by medieval times and fashion, it is nicely mixed with Florentina Leitner’s signature pieces and elements.

Florentina Leitner

The presentation set design of the burnt down stake symbolises there can be life after chaos and fire, and that new life grows and in dark times we need to see Leitner’s light. In the days of post-corona and inflation, we need to rise from the ashes and dress well. Florentina Leitner’s Collection brings joy, which is also an important element of our Paris presentation.

PFW AW23-24: Florentina Leitner
Florentina Leitner AW23 Fashion Film

About Brand

Austrian Fashion Designer Florentina Leitner launched her Fashion Brand 2022 after graduating from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. The Belgium based brand creates RTW Womenswear Collections with a semi couture touch, floral, feminine and fun, Florentinas signature. Already known for its prints and 3D flowers, the brand produces its collections in small artisanal factories in Italy. Florentina has also quickly become a brand loved by celebrities and fashion icons all over the world.

##

Learn More

@florentinaleitner_
florentinaleitner.com
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Leonard Paris – Collection FW23/24 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
For fall-winter 2023-24, Georg Lux takes us on a 24-hour journey into the life of a LEONARD woman. A woman at the summit, skiing down the...
Read more

Didu AW23-24 Show Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Ici c'est le paradis   Lci c’est le paradis is the first collection that DIDU fully developed in Paris, after her relocation from Shanghai in October...
Read more

Sirivannavari Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Collection Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
After receiving her Bachelor degree of Fine and Applied Arts from the Department of Creative Arts at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.