FWO
FWO

Flora Miranda Book Launch During Paris Fashion Week

I Am Digital” takes you on an intimate journey through Flora Miranda’s extraterrestrial world of phygital identities. Explore technological storytelling, artistic haute couture creations and visions for creative fashion software. In the book, the multitude of Flora Miranda’s works unfolds in different subject areas. Enjoy a beautiful outsight of an immaterial world, an immaterial self.

Flora Miranda’s fascination with the simultaneous evolution of human behaviour and new technologies has its origins in her upbringing : born in a family of musicians and artistes she learned how painters helped their eyes with the camera obscura and photography. She saw muscial instruments tweaked, like the prepared piano by John Cage.

Experiencing the shift in the digital world with home computers and the internet, the ‘digital’ became her attitude to life. Expressing, shaping and exploring this further evolving digital identity is the role of Flora Miranda’s creations.

Flora Miranda

This book is your companion to navigate through bits and bytes. To feel strong in a jungle of hackers. It can inspire you to take things into your own hand – may it be a change of perspective on the world, may it be transformative, may it support projects you believe in, or may it help to build your own world.

##

Learn More

@floramirandaofficial

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

9 Empowering Romanian Brands Make a Statement at Project Tokyo

World FWO -
Get ready to be amazed as the Romanian fashion industry takes on the global stage, this time at Project Tokyo, that will take place...
Read more

Desigual x Maitrepierre Cocktail During Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Après le succès de la collaboration précédente lors de la saison automne-hiver 22, Desigual lance en printemps une nouvelle collection 100 % durable créée...
Read more

Christophe Guillarmé Fall-Winter 2023 Collection “Mary Jane” Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
For his Fall-Winter 2023 collection, French designer Christophe Guillarmé wanted to pay tribute to Mae West aka Mary Jane West, a free and glam...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.