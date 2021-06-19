Fear of God and Grey Ant Debuts The 1983

Fear of God is pleased to announce a collaboration with eyewear artisans Grey Ant, The 1983 –– a new classic rooted in classic American style and modern craftsmanship.







Fear of God and Grey Ant

The 1983 frame design is inspired by the sunglass silhouette that was synonymous with American archetypes in the 1980s. The sunglass is handmade in Italy using the finest Italian cellulose acetate, gunmetal-plated hinges, Carl Zeiss lenses, with a versatile nose pad for different nose bridges. In line with Fear of God’s Seventh Collection, The 1983 is the new American luxury.

The Polished Black and Polished Taupe will retail at $285, and launch exclusively at FearofGod.com and GreyAnt.com on June 18th, and the exclusive Grey Horn releasing simultaneously with Nordstrom.

ABOUT FEAR OF GOD

Fear of God is an independent American luxury fashion label, founded in 2013 in Los Angeles by Jerry Lorenzo. Crafting timeless, wearable garments, the brand’s distinct interpretation of the American expression has become an emblem of contemporary culture. Paying homage to the unique heritage with a contemplated and sophisticated fusion through high-grade materials and fine craftsmanship. www.fearofgod.com

ABOUT GREY ANT

Founded in New York, eyewear brand Grey Ant challenges the mainstream by instinctively working in opposition to expectations, and reinventing the prevalent trends of today as well as yesteryear. Born from a former incarnation, the Grey Ant ready-to-wear collection launched in 1998. Two sunglasses were introduced during 2007, one being the influential ‘Status’ frame. This was one of many shapes to come that would inspire new directions in the industry. In 2011, Grey Ant redirects to focus solely on their prevailing sunglass division leaving its fashion label behind. As an independent company gaining momentum Grey Ant begins reinterpreting traditional eyewear transforming them into newfound classics. This combined with the brand’s direct and uncommon approach, where quality and individuality are paramount, has secured Grey Ant a loyal following of eyewear enthusiasts and fashion industry insiders. Handmade in Italy and produced in limited quantities, Grey Ant ensures their customer a high level of exclusivity. www.greyant.com

##

