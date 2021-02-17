Fashion Week Feels Inclusive with Black Owned Brand’s Modest Virtual Show at NYFW

The modest womenswear brand, Fllumaé, released an empowering virtual show at NYFW: The Shows with their FW21 collection titled,”Fioro.” The video was shot in the designers’ hometown of Louisville and celebrates diversity and empowerment brilliantly evoking the emotion of pride in the beauty and power within all women.

The collection features a mix of Luxury Prêt-à-Couture and ready-to-wear womenswear pieces that are inspired by the strong women of the 70s. The modest line was developed to offer truly inclusive pieces for both modest and non-modest consumers.

Photography by Andrea Hutchinson and Hisham Muhidin

Vibrant velvet power suits, maxi dresses, capes, and staple separates included intricate beading and custom handmade flower details. Fllumaé took traditional feminine silhouettes and added a masculine touch to them in jacquard silks, crepe Silks and buttery faux leathers. Pieces featured bold powerful colors like, gold, emerald, purple, pinks, blues creating a beautiful fusion when it all comes together.

As Muslim women and immigrants from war-torn Somalia, Alliiyah, Fahima, Mona, and Luul Saidi found modest fashion offerings were difficult to find here in America. The sisters joined forces to create Fllumaé, a truly inclusive modest Luxury Prêt-à-Couture and ready-to-wear brand based right here in the USA. When asked about why they created Fllumae, the sisters quipped, “Fashion has no faith color or shape, we want to make all women feel their very best through our designs no matter what their story is.”

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the brand has already shown during Arab Fashion Week and has captured the attention of the CFDA with a feature in their newsletter last week. Their Fall / Winter 2021 was released with NYFW: The Shows on NYFW.com today at 12:30 pm EST.

About Fllumaé

Fllumaé is a US-based fashion house. Founded by four Somali sisters, the Saidi sisters, Alliiyah, Fahima, Mona, and Luul Saidi.

The Saidi sisters are Somali immigrants, who like most immigrants, came to America for refuge, and, hope for a better future. Escaping a war-torn country, and, living in a refugee camp, the Saidi sisters knew that being able to have an opportunity to build your dreams no matter what it took was the only route. Fllumaé began as a dream to provide modest yet fashionable clothing after difficulty finding representation in mainstream fashion.

The sisters believe the spectrum of fashion is limitless, and started Fllumaé with the vision to bridge the gap between fashion and modesty. To merge the two, Fllumaé developed an inclusive brand for women of all faith, sizes, and color. The brand embraces ethical fashion, stirving to operate a fashion house based on, zero environmental damage, avoiding the use of hazardous chemicals that may harm the environment, free of animal cruelty, intolerant to child labor. Visit the brand at www.fllumae.com and follow them on Instagram @fllumae.

