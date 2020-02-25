Fashion Vibes at Milan Fashion Week

Fashion Vibes Milan closed out another successful show during Milan Fashion Week, making a splash with buyers and guests, showcasing a mix of trends that incorporated everything from bold experimentation to hand-made pieces.

Juliia Palchykova created a perfect mix of ART, FASHION AND COLOR for Fashion Vibes, with a show incorporating seven designers. This formidable Russian cool-hunter interprets craftsmanship and high fashion in an innovative, sparkling and creative way.



Live an enchantment that starts from the nostalgia of childhood. 30 girls arrived from Kiev dressed by BY VEL, to remind us of most beautiful and fairytale phase of our childhood, the classic and elegant hints of RASENA, a company that produces its splendid line in its factories in Moscow, the made in Italy of a slightly hippie luxury clochard like HANNA MOORE MILANO, a flash of VALIOSA style by designer Svetlana Pereyaslavtseva, the image of our sea on beachwear couture by MOMMYDOLLS, the magic of the colors of GRACE by GRAZIA DI MICELI and finally SARA ONSI, luxury couture of Egyptian origin that closed the show with evening dresses and bridal gowns.

See you in September for the 4th edition of the MFW Runway Fashion Show Vibes, a project by Juliia Palchykova, featuring a pool of young designers, creative and brilliant, to draw a femininity made of light glamor and details that make a real lesson in style.

