Fashion Vibes for Milan Fashion Week, 23 February 2023 An Innovative Show in the Historic City Centre of Milan

INSIDE”, the show organised by Fashion Vibes during Milan Fashion Week, was a great success!

At a time when fashion does more than just setting new trends for the coming year but also becomes art and performance, the team of Fashion Vibes has certainly not disappointed the expectations of their audience. On 23 February, the event agency presented a truly special show within the Circolo Filologico Milanese at Palazzo Clerici, a splendid historic setting in the heart of the Italian capital of fashion.

At 5.00 pm, the audience was welcomed with a drink and a dee-jay set in the ART ROOM: a small on-site showroom dedicated to the 5 brands presented, set up like an art exhibition, where some pieces of the collections that were later shown on the catwalk could be experienced from a short distance.

Fashion Vibes

At 6.30 pm, the most peculiar and truly innovative moment proposed by the INSIDE event began, together with the FASHION SHOW. Fashion Vibes offered a direct point of view on what happens behind the scenes of a fashion show, revealing the secrets of the magical world of the backstage. From the top of the balcony, the audience was able to look at the central hall which was cut in half and crossed by the catwalk, a red carpet spread in the middle of an open backstage, with make-up stations, brushes, hangers and racks. The models changed their outfits live, in front of the surprised guests who had the opportunity to personally observe the frenetic work of those who actually put together a show and to discover the fast pace at which models, stylists and make-up artists are forced to work in order to ensure that everything runs smoothly on the runway.

The project was also a world tour to discover completely different styles and products, the work of 5 talents from various corners of the globe, for the first time in Milan.

In her debut as a designer after finishing her studies in Florence, the young Australian DIANA KLISARIS presented a collection with a classic and minimal style. Composed of 10 outfits that are perfectly wearable both for a day at the office and for a night out, her collection is a narrative in which elegance translates into an instrument of expression for women empowerment, through sober cuts and a refined blues and warm and deep neutrals palette.

Then, the INDIRA&ISIDRO brand brought the dazzling beauty of Mexico’s treasures to the catwalk: the couple – both in work and in life – formed by Indira Guadalupe López, originally from Baja California Sur, and Isidro Sánchez Icaza, from Mexico City, after a long tour in the United States and Central America, arrived in Milan with a totally handcrafted production, making their debut in Europe with a men’s and women’s collection of truly unique bags and jewels, made with precious leathers, stones and metals. NAZ MAER captivated the audience with the dazzling glitter of his entirely hand-embroidered diva dresses. Naz Maer’s collection is designed for chic women who love to dress in luxury, elegance and wealth, characterized by sumptuous applications of pearls, stones, feathers and Swarovski crystals, and by the metallic nuances of gold, rose gold, platinum and silver.

Albina Sallum, after the success at the Dubai Fashion Week, brought a warm breath of summer into the chilly winter of Milan with her brand SAVALME and a mesmerizing swimwear line, lit up by bright colours and made of high-quality Korean supplex: outstanding headdresses and remarkable accessories, sensual lines, cut-outs and transparencies, for a daring woman who is aware of her body and femininity.

SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN, brand from Hong Kong, closes the show with a lively encounter between East and West: with a playful, retro and funky touch, Karen Chan gives new life to the timeless beauty of traditional clothing, contaminating the lines of Chinese cheongsams and tangzhuangs with western pop elements, bright prints of soda caps and candies, large coloured plastic glasses and bags made out of decorated basketballs. Her vast collection is a journey through the streets of Hong Kong, to discover the “dark China”, brightened by vivid colours and “sparkling” contrasts.

The show ended with a cocktail party, with lots of photos, prosecco, caviar and a dee-jay set.

On 24 February, at 6 pm, Fashion Vibes presented the AILIN BAMBINI collection with a digital fashion show. The talent of the very young designer Alice Muse stages “Akdeniz Cruise”, an eco-sustainable cruise line for kids, which tells a story of wonderful holidays, sea adventures and tropical paradises: evocative images and atmospheres to celebrate the end of winter and to remember that it will soon be possible to warm up again in the sweet heat of the spring sun, on the deck of a ship in the middle of the sea.

