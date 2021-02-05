“Evolution” Fashion Vibes Digital Runway Show
From 23 February 2021 the spotlight is on Milan Fashion Week Women’s 2021 for FW21/22 with the theme “Evolution.”
“Making fashion week more and more open to the world” remains the priority for the 5th edition of FASHION VIBES Digital Runway Show created by Yuliia Palchykova with the aim of attracting the greatest number of guests and professionals, from Italy to the international community.
The intent of the organizer is to convey a clear message of optimism in a delicate moment for the world, a fashion project born in the East with the aim of presenting emerging designers, as well as productions and companies to the European public.
the intent is a clear message of optimism in a delicate moment
The shows will feature textiles and accessories, craftsmanship and “handmade” fashion by focusing on the originality of the idea, the quality of the fabrics, the care and refinement of the execution, as well as the philosophy of the brands.
Calendar
23 February
World Fashion Union
SVETLANA ANOKHINA
SN6
SOFYA TERESHINA
SOVANA
25 February
Fashion Vibes Kids Collections
ELSA FAIRY DRESSES
BY VEL
NOTA BENE
26 February
Fashion Vibes Woman Collections
KIBOVSKAYA
NOLO
EVA IGNIS
27 February
Fashion Vibes Couture
Antonio Martino
1 March
World Fashion Union
ANASTASIA SILANTYEVA
MARIA DOBROVA
EVGENIYA KLIMKOVA
All Digital Fashion Shows are open to the public and watchable on the Fashion Vibes portal.
##
Learn More
Info./Accreditation: press.fashionvibes@gmail.com
@fashionvibesmilano
fashion-vibes.com
With love,
FWO