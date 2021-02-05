“Evolution” Fashion Vibes Digital Runway Show

From 23 February 2021 the spotlight is on Milan Fashion Week Women’s 2021 for FW21/22 with the theme “Evolution.”

“Making fashion week more and more open to the world” remains the priority for the 5th edition of FASHION VIBES Digital Runway Show created by Yuliia Palchykova with the aim of attracting the greatest number of guests and professionals, from Italy to the international community.

The intent of the organizer is to convey a clear message of optimism in a delicate moment for the world, a fashion project born in the East with the aim of presenting emerging designers, as well as productions and companies to the European public.

the intent is a clear message of optimism in a delicate moment

The shows will feature textiles and accessories, craftsmanship and “handmade” fashion by focusing on the originality of the idea, the quality of the fabrics, the care and refinement of the execution, as well as the philosophy of the brands.

Calendar

23 February

World Fashion Union

SVETLANA ANOKHINA

SN6

SOFYA TERESHINA

SOVANA

25 February

Fashion Vibes Kids Collections

ELSA FAIRY DRESSES

BY VEL

NOTA BENE

26 February

Fashion Vibes Woman Collections

KIBOVSKAYA

NOLO

EVA IGNIS

27 February

Fashion Vibes Couture

Antonio Martino

1 March

World Fashion Union

ANASTASIA SILANTYEVA

MARIA DOBROVA

EVGENIYA KLIMKOVA

All Digital Fashion Shows are open to the public and watchable on the Fashion Vibes portal.

##

Learn More

Info./Accreditation: press.fashionvibes@gmail.com

@fashionvibesmilano

fashion-vibes.com

With love,

FWO