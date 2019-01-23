Fashion Mingle Makes Texworld a Must Attend Tradeshow with their Free Netowrking and Advisory Sessions

Represented By The Riviere Agency.

Fashion Mingle will bring Mingle Mentor Sessions to Texworld USA January 21-23, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. The international fashion directory and networking platform will host 6 fashion industry mentors at booth A23 designed to connect fashion designers attending Texworld with information and resources to grow their brands. They have a special link that allows you to register for free here

Events that will be hosted by Fashion Mingle during Texworld include:

January 21-23, 2019 – Mentoring sessions with top industry professionals in Fashion Mingle’s booth at Texworld. You can select an area where you wish to gain consult and get free advice from seasoned experts here.

January 22, 2019 – Fashion Mingle is hosting a Texworld Networking Night at Row NYC beginning at 7pm. Network with NYC professionals and production experts from around the world. Register for the networking event here.

Experts for the mentoring sessions include experts in production and PR and will meet with registered attendees for one-on-one mentoring sessions. Mentors in production include Nils Chaplet of Xoomba, producer of organic, fair trade cotton and Elisa Koizumi of Custom Collaborative who trains low-income women and immigrants to provide small batch manufacturing. Christy Hutchins of CZH Consulting will share expertise in product development.

PR and marketing experts will include Lori Riviere of The Riviere Agency who specializes in fashion show production and PR. Christine Daal of Fashion Angel Warrior is a fashion designer consultant and expert in NYC Garment District resources, and Batsheva Weinstein will meet with designers who are interested in using Influencer Marketing to build their brand identity.

Designers or industry professionals that wish to attend Texworld USA can register for free admission with Fashion Mingle online and will be given access to the trade show and the program of events held during Texworld. Fashion Mingle is offering Texworld attendees a discounted rate for VIP membership at $199 (normally $249).

##

With love,

FWO