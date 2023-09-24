Fashion Designer Malan Breton Takes a Final Bow with Electrifying Spring Summer 2024 Show in London

Malan Breton headlined with an moment-defining show of his Spring/Summer 2024 Collection at one of London Fashion Week’s most valued events, THIS IS ICON which returned in all its glory to the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms near Covent Garden, in aid of the prostate cancer charity prost8.org.uk.

Taiwanese-born fashion designer and one of the fashion industry’s most beloved global designers, Malan Breton, who has dressed everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Janelle Monae, Began the evening with his final designs at his Iconic brand. Downtown Julie Brown Emceed the show which included musical performances by 1990s dance hit-makers Crystal Waters, Heather Small of M People and Kristine W. in celebration of Vogues recent Supermodel cover, Bretons muse and 90’s Supermodel Irina Pantaeva, who opened the door to the next generation of Asian models, closed the show. Two other fashion presentations, a charity single release and a host of celebrities made the night an evening to remember.



Malan Breton

Photos: Chris Daw

Malan Breton said of his final collection, “The inspiration comes from my formative years in NYC – the 1990’s. We are creating a show that inspired much of the world at that time. Sitting in Juniors booth at sound factory, meeting some of the most influential people in music, film fashion, etc. At the time I was brought to NYC as a model, with sixty dollars and a suitcase of suits I tailored for myself, and a dream. This will be my last designs as the collection will bring in a new creative director next season. We are excited to be opening the voice of Malan Breton to the next generation of designer bringing in new opportunities to the new generation of designer.” Among those walking in the show was Elton Ilirjani and Socialites from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, Lady Victoria Hervey and Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. Additional star power came from Gaia Wise, whose mother Actress Dame Emma Thompson cheered on from the onlooking crowd.

Following the shows and performances THIS IS ICON presented their 2023 Icon Awards. Malan Breton was one of three recipients of the award as well as TV personality Julia Haart and model Elton Ilirjani.

THIS IS ICON co-founder Helen Georgio explained: “THIS IS ICON sets out to deliver another star-studded and glamorous event where we offer the stage to some truly talented people from the worlds of fashion and music.

The Malan Breton Spring/Summer 2024 collection was presented by This is Icon, Hair by Schwarzkopf Led by Philipp Haug, Beauty by Marcello Costa on schedule at London Fashion Week With EPNFW.

Notable Attendees included: Malan Breton, Elton Ilirjani, Julia Haart, Dame Emma Thompson, Gaia Wise, Zandra Rhodes, Lady Victoria Harvey, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Olivia Arben, Irina Pantaeva, Leesa Rowland, Lady Victoria Hervey, Downtown Julie Brown, Crystal Waters and Kristine W. Gaia Wise, Heather Small of M People, Downtown Julie Brown, Aiden Brady, Jessica Alves, Jimmy Choo OBE.

About Malan Breton:

Malan Breton is a multi-talented fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, songwriter, producer, and a government-appointed ambassador to Taiwan.

The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Lorde, Little Mix, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Yoson An, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Take, Minnie Driver, Fantasia, Lea Salonga, Hannah Waddingham, Roisin Murphy, Jean Shafiroff and many others.

Breton has been the star of his own show on Bravo TV called “The Malan Show” and guest host in the “Top Model” franchise internationally, “MTV”, “Project Runway”, and others. He has also been featured in the Iconic fashion film “Zoolander” (2001) starring Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson.

His designs have been featured on over 200 magazine covers internationally gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L’Officiel, The Times, Desnudo, The Sunday Express, OK! And others. Malan Breton Collection has been invited to present collections to The British Royal Family, The Government of republic of china (Taiwan) Austria, Thailand, and Shenzhen. And has been featured in Films, Concerts, and red carpets like the Tonys, the Academy Awards, The Sag Awards, Cannes, BAFTA’s, and the Oliviers.

Breton is also a top ten euro-pop charting singer, is the only fashion designer to design for Video Game features featuring WWE, and NBC’s Minute to Win It. Has designed the work uniforms for Taiwan Government, has dressed feature elements of the FA cup, and has performed in, and costumed shows on and off Broadway. He is also a BAFTA and Academy Award Qualifying director. His work can be seen on Network TV shows like ABC’s Quantico, the Tony Awards, The Oliviers, three of the Real Housewives franchises and over 40 others.

Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World’s foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who trained at Paquin, and Charles James.

Malan Breton devotes much of their efforts to education, he has lectured and mentored students from Pratt, FIT, Parsons, Cedim, Otis, institute Margioni, and was the (at the time) the youngest to ever lecture at Princeton University. His extensive work in philanthropy has focused to aid children, and healthcare globally. The brand has received global government honors, and over 80 international Awards.

Malan Breton is one of the most diverse brands in fashion with categories that include fragrance, beauty, accessories, fine jewelry, bridal, handbags, ai, menswear, womenswear, shoes, optical, textiles, housewares, film, swimwear, lingerie, underwear, skate, music, and TV production. Breton is a master of innovation, being the first to introduce a crypto fashion shop, the first to initiate 3D VR into the industry, and is on the forefront of technology.

About THIS IS ICON:

founded by Helen Georgio and Rachael Lewis, THIS IS ICON has brought together fashion and music through a series of high octane events celebrating established and emerging talent while initiating an important conversation around chosen causes and fund-raising for various charities.

