FADTalents AW/20

Represented by Black PR.

Incubating and training emerging talents since 2007, FAD International Academy has been at the helm of supporting Indian & Middle Eastern talents at a global level.

Supporting its talents to showcase at LFW, Milan Fashion Week, Arab Fashion Week to Helsinki Fashion Week, FAD will now be showcasing its emerging designers at February’s upcoming London Fashion Week. FAD Talents will also showcase on calendar at Milan Fashion Week supported by CNMI.



FADTalents

“FAD has also collaborated with Vogue Talents to unveil a project that supports new generations of designers by throwing the spotlight on up-and-coming Indian fashion talents. The platform has given talents both showcasing and stocking opportunities across Europe and we will continue investing into the next generation of talents” quotes FAD Founder Shivang Dhruva.

FAD will be showcasing three talents this LFW, including the below

Myūzu

Myūzu is a fashion label founded by FAD Academy student, Shagun Chauhan. Chauhan’s designs strive on emphasizing and celebrating Indian craftsmanship, rich hand embroidery and bold colours. It is Chauhan’s evocative and intrepid graphics, as well as their asymmetric imbalances that presents Myūzu as an up-and-coming designer.

House of DK

House of DK designer, Devesh Kothari, focuses on fresh and exciting textiles and fashion techniques to create interesting designs. Kothari has worked on creating his own innovative concepts to up-cycle pre-worn denim to create an alternative to traditional fur; as well as the inspired use of upcycled champagne and wine bottle corks.

House of DK encompasses the art of storytelling to draw a focus onto the sustainability of fashion, by disrupting traditional textile methods. Kothari’s disruptive streetwear offers a poignant contribution about waste in the fashion industry.

Warp by Kuship Parmar

Warp by Kuship Parmar is an athleisure label that focuses on and bright colours with geometric detailing and interesting shapes. The Label has been featured across titles such as Hunger Magazine and Vogue India.

For the AW20 show make up will be done by Katie Weldon and Solent Pro team using Illamasqua and hair will be done by Elle Page and the TONI&GUY Session Team using label.m Professional Haircare. The FADTalents AW20 Catwalk will be held during London Fashion Week on Friday 14th February at 20:30pm at Fashion Scout, Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London, WC1B 4DA.

##

Learn More

@fadinternational

fadtalents.com

With love,

FWO