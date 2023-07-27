Evolution of Art Hearts Fashion’s Miami Swim Week: 10 Years of Paving The Path For Inclusivity in Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion just wrapped Miami Swim Week 2023, marking its 10 year anniversary hosting the biggest and most diverse Miami Swim Week festival on Miami Beach. Art Hearts Fashion is owned and led by LGBT, Latin-American founder & CEO, Erik Rosete, who is dedicated to constantly pushing the fashion industry forward to be more inclusive and creative.

As the top premiere fashion runway production company hosting the best Miami Swim Week, New York Fashion Week and LA Fashion Week runway shows and events, Rosete and his talented team continue to spotlight emerging brands like Lovechell Swim, which had the first-ever Albino model to ever walk the Miami Swim Week runway. At the same time, they work with iconic brands like Nautica, Nike Swim, Liliana Montoya and Desigual in debuting new innovative fashion collections for men and women alike.

Embed from Getty Images

This summer’s most talked about Miami Swim Week runway fashion shows, activations and parties were hosted at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach bringing together the world’s top fashion influencers, tastemakers, and media officials, fashion buyers and creatives in one special week-long festival. Beautiful swimwear, resort wear and athleisure fashion was introduced to thousands of fashion lovers while Art Hearts Fashion continued to disrupt and lead the forefront of inclusivity, diversity and equality in the global runway fashion industry.

Art Hearts Fashion worked with Black-owned swimwear brand, Navaa Swim, to introduce Ayethaa AKA Thee Little Person®️, who was the first-ever small person to walk the Miami Swim Week fashion runway. Ayethaa is a beautiful Black American woman and reality TV star in Atlanta who become a true star at this year’s series of runway shows. The diversity doesn’t stop there– Art Hearts Fashion worked with Michael Costello, who has famously dressed A List celebrities including Beyonce and J-Lo, to introduce swimwear on both curvy, plus size models as well as petite models. Costello’s inclusive runway show was done to let men and women alike know that no matter your body type or social media following, you are beautiful and valid.

Art Hearts Fashion also had the first Albino model, who walked for Lovechell Swim as well as the first trans woman model and activist, Carmen Carrera, who walked for Nike Swim and Natalia Fedner. Nearly every skin tone, body shape and gender was featured on Art Hearts Fashion’s iconic Miami Swim Week runway, driving home the message that beautiful fashion is made for everyone no matter what. Some of Art Heart Fashion’s top Miami Swim Week looks, models and fashion trends are presented below.

Lovechell Swim Debuted a Barbie Inspired Swimwear Collection, designed by Miami-based Latina, female founder, Michelle Gomez.

Lovechell Swim’s Miami Swim Week runway show powered by Art Hearts Fashion

Getty Images by Arun Nevader

Navaa Swim is a Black-owned swimwear brand in which the founder/designer is also a military veteran. The brand’s new swimwear collection for women and men offered a Mermaid & Merman water world inspired collection.

Embed from Getty Images

Say hello to beautiful African American reality TV Celebrity, Ayethaa AKA Thee Little Person®️, who walked the Navaa Swim x Miami Swim Week runway show powered by Art Hearts Fashion. https://www.instagram.com/ayethatsmera

Michael Costello For Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Included Body Positivity & Diversity in his women’s resort wear collection.

Michael Costello Cheetah print one-piece swimsuits on petite and curvy models for Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion

Mister Triple X

Art Hearts Fashion founder & CEO is an iconic Mexican-American designer based in Los Angeles– Erik Rosete– and he rocked the runway with his fashion line during Miami Swim Week 2023 featuring stunning beach boys in swim trunks & speedos while fierce women walked the runway in neon snakeskin swimsuits and other colorful snakeskin prints.

Erik Rosete and models close the runway for Mister Triple X during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion.

Models walk in Mister Trip X swimwear on the Miami Swim Week 2023 runway powered by Art Hearts Fashion

Lila Nikole

Miami’s finest swimwear line from Lila Nikole featured radiant sultry bright colors in this newest men’s & women’s swimwear collection.

Male and female models walk the runway wearing Lila Nikole during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Natalia Fedner

This collection presented included the Metal Couture and features glamorous patented stretch metal chain mail style dresses, garments, bikinis and unconventional knit evening wear for women sparkled bright on the Miami Swim Week runway powered by Art Hearts Fashion as one of the major fashion brands closing the year’s epic series of runway shows. The men were also decked out in sheer metal chain gold shirts. From gold to pink, black and blue, this collection is sure to be a trendsetter this summer.

DESIGUAL



PINK MELON SWIMWEAR

NIKE Swim

Mullets, muscles and bright colors were the focus of Nike Swim’s latest Miami Swim Week 2023 runway show.

The FIRST Trans Woman to Walk Miami Swim Week for Nike

Trans model & activist, Carmen Carrera, walked the Miami Swim Week runway for Nike Swim Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel Resort: https://www.instagram.com/carmen_carrera

Liliana Montoya Swim

Left a beautiful matching couple walk the runway in Liliana Montoya’s new Amazon swimwear collection and founder, CEO and designer herself– Lililana Montoya– and her son, hit the runway during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

A beautiful pregnant mom-to-be model walks the runway wearing Liliana Montoya’s new Amazon swimwear collection while a mom and her sweet little daughter hit the runway wearing Liliana Montoya matching two piece swimsuits during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Coralee Swimwear

Made of Recycled plastic found in the ocean, this beautiful sultry new men’s & women’s swimwear collection featured soft natural beauty hair and makeup looks with every swimsuit sold, Coralee plants one coral reef in the ocean!

Models walk the runway wearing Coralee Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Models walk the runway wearing Megan Mae Miami Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Willfredo Gerardo closed out the day with a show that left the audience in awe. The collection embodied opulence and glamor, featuring intricately beaded and embellished swimwear, exquisitely tailored to perfection. The pieces showcased a fusion of modern and classic elements, creating an unforgettable visual experience.

Calibri Swimwear

Where elegance meets sustainable recyclable swimwear, Calibri Swimwear delivered beautiful women’s swimsuits inspired by Mother Nature during Miami Swim Week featuring sterling silver accessories, real gemstones and their signature hummingbird logo. This collection is available online for purchase now on www.calibriswimwear.com.

Models walk the runway wearing Calibri Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

OMG Swimwear by Andrea Gaviria

This local Miami-based super galactic outer space swimwear collection debuted during Miami Swim Week 2023 and truly had the audience of media and fashion influencers saying OMG! Walking to Beyonce’s Alien Superstar, this ladies were providing the perfect swimwear looks for the soundtrack.

CEO (Left) and another model walk the runway wearing OMG Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

BLACK TAPE PROJECT

Closing the evening, the iconic Black Tape Project presented an unforgettable live fashion presentation and wardrobe creation. The brand showcased over 100 looks on models, breaking fashion norms and pioneering artistic fashion in the 21st century. Using a cultural and innovative approach, Black Tape Project creatively used black and other colored tape to create unique and boundary-pushing designs.

ABOUT ART HEARTS FASHION

Art Hearts Fashion is a globally recognized fashion show production organization based in Los Angeles, known for leading the fashion industry with iconic Fashion Week events in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Milan, Paris, and more. Having been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Fashionista, Glamour Magazine, Refinery29, Daily Front Row, and dozens more of top fashion media outlets. AHF has built a reputation for bringing together the most renowned designers and innovative emerging designers to propel fashion forward. Founded in 2010 by Erik Rosete, AHF has become a driving force known for merging fashion, art, and entertainment while working with renowned designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, and Michael NGO. For more information, learn more at https://artheartsfashion.com.

##

Learn More

artheartsfashion.com

With love,

FWO