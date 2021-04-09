Enter our Royal Suite, hang your ‘Do Not Disturb’ Sign, and shut the door

The spring summer Galia Lahav couture collection ‘Do Not Disturb’ welcomes a new era of fashion-forward brides, seeking individuality and unapologetic uniqueness. Designers Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever invite you to the ultimate girl party.

It’s the beginning of a decadent day of girl power, endless fun, extravagant shopping and room service that keeps on coming.



Galia Lahav

Photo: Eyal NevoVideo: Yossi MoyalHair: Liraz AgamMUA: Noga TamirModel: Taya Krav

A wide selection of exuberant couture gowns filled with character and energy have been designed to reflect your own personality and accentuate everything special about you. The signature GL whimsy is celebrated through a luxurious collection of exotic embroideries, delicate hand beading, frothy tulle and playful feathers. Statement silhouettes such as regal ball gowns and sultry mermaid styles also feature fanciful touches from sculptural off-the-shoulder sleeves to floral lace applique and sheer cut-out details.

Featuring a subtle yet unexpected colour palette of warm ivory, blush, powder pink, nude and champagne, your carefree and youthful spirit is evident throughout. With all of the carefully curated elements, each style from the Do Not Disturb couture collection is designed to perfect you from every angle.

It’s our private party and you’re invited.

