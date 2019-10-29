Enfants Riches Déprimés Opens First Flagship Boutique in Paris

Designed by Parisian architect Didier Faustino, in close conceptualization with Henri Alexander Levy, the flagship embodies ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS’ paradoxical codes of homage, depravity and deconstructed opulence.

“The ERD boutique is an enclosed grey zone, a geometrical boudoir and a surgical limbo behind a Parisian facade. The space has been shaped as a stage built of metal and stone to enclose the experience of desire.” – Didier Faustino

The two-story plan is visible from the olive green facade, a large window peeks into a cut out that drops into the lower floor, inspired by Gordon Matta-Clark, yielding 30-foot ceilings. The composition of dark marble and stainless steel is flooded with puke green carpet and matching Pierre Paulin sofa. Displays play on perception; shoes and accessories nearly float in the repetition of materials.

The interior evokes feelings of surrealism and cold, unattainable luxury. There is a marriage of state-of-the art modernism and streamlined elegance. Henri Alexander Levy comments, “It feels like a mixture of a bank vault, brutalist torture chamber and A Clockwork Orange. I want people to feel as uncomfortable as possible.”

