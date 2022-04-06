Enaura Bridal Fall 2022

Introducing “Among the Wildflowers” – the new Fall 2022 collection from Enaura Bridal that is inspired by the raw beauty of the natural world.

From dandelions and violets to daffodils and magnolias, this curated collection is effortlessly brought to life by our India-based artisans. Hand-beaded cutwork designs reflect pressed flowers and blooming flora, and are met with new styles of bodices, sleeves, and silhouettes.



Enaura

Made perfectly for an elopement in the meadows or a gathering in the garden, these made-to-order dresses are for the bride who dares to bloom in a way that only she can. Stay tuned for the full collection!

enaura.com

