Ema Savahl Couture Debuts First-Ever Swimwear Fashion Metaverse Experience

Wednesday night Miami’s very own, Ema Savahl Couture, debuted a new swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week featuring 36 new looks and a matching NFT collection like never seen before. The runway show marked Miami Swim Weeks’ first-ever swimwear fashion-centric Metaverse experience.

Ema’s collection is inspired by a goddess’ love for nature through exquisite, hand painted artwork imposed onto garments to produce three-dimensional textures and the belief that technology is the training wheels to our new spirituality. The runway show was broken into three stories – all of which to showcase how nature, spirituality and technology merge together in beautiful harmony.

Ema Savahl Couture

The NFTs gave members early views of the newest looks from Ema Savahl Courture, giving the option to vote on their favorite garments, access to giveaways, and an upgrade package that will give them their very own 3D avatar to try on Savahl’s Newest Virtual Garments in the metaverse.

