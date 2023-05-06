FWO
Ellen Von Unwerth Shoots New Honey Birdette Campaign

Honey Birdette is back at it with legendary fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth who shot the luxury lingerie retailer’s most recent campaign, titled ‘On the Run’ in the desert at Joshua Tree. The latest “Honeys” put the pedal to the metal for the brand’s high-spring campaign. Slinging stacks of cash and sex appeal, riding through the desert in 1960s muscle cars and revisiting its rock ‘n’ roll roots.

True to Honey Birdette’s aesthetic for the past 15 years; the brand and photographer channel femme fatale with this new collection that has strappy, bondage style pieces ranging from satin bras and corsets to dominatrix-channeling leather pieces including several RTW pieces – a black embossed leatherette dress with rings leave little to the imagination, a matching corset, and satin pant sets are just some of the offerings.

“Working with HB is always very exciting. It was fun to take this sexy lingerie out of the bedroom into the Wild West and portrait our heroes like badass women who like to have an adventure,” said von Unwerth.

Honey Birdette

Honey Birdette offers one of the most inclusive size ranges in the lingerie industry and our pieces are designed to empower women and luxury lingerie lovers everywhere,” said Ashley Kechter, PLBY Group President of Global Consumer Products. “We’re excited to launch these bold new styles which feature best-selling fabrics in black, vibrant shades, pops of color, and more as we continue our global expansion.

honeybirdette.com

