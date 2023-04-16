FWO
Elie Saab Bridal Spring 2024 | New York Bridal Week

ELIE SAAB BRIDAL SPRING 2024 is an imagined universe of indulgent grace and iridescent serenity suspended somewhere between the heavens and earth. Much like the flowering realms of Katsushika Hokusai, the collection endeavours to capture a contemporary and fleeting moment by a sense of wonder.

Intentional in composition and intricate in detail, each exalted gown is a haiku to the beauty of evanescence. Budding Sakura (cherry blossoms) delicately unfold, petal by petal, through terrains of sweetheart necklines and voluminous ballroom skirts. Wispy tulle mists carry delicate beads and sequins to radiance, bringing a touch of effervescence to thriving appliqué flowers. Sumptuous ruffles embellish off-the-shoulder necklines, cascading down fitted ballerina bodices and luscious silk. Lace embroideries dance with large crystals and silk thread, moving through illusions of opacity and transparency.

Elie Saab

Such otherworldly textures and ethereal fabrics become pristine silhouettes that invoke reverence. Sleek Mikado folds into an origami bolero worn over a tightly draped and contour hugging gown. Like the white crest of the great wave, soft and supple silk fans into large pleats that ripple across strapless necklines. A floral embroidered veil envelopes a boat-neck mermaid gown with an open back, bringing blooming adornment and organic movement to the pure surface below. Organza foliage vines across a delicate neckline of a short gown with a tutu skirt and billowing trail. Complementary veils and contour defining ribbon belts bring final strokes of composure and poise.

ELIE SAAB BRIDAL SPRING 2024 transcends the magnificence of the ephemeral. The collection invokes a sense of wonder and inspires movements of awe through its visions of a floating world.

