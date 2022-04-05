Elie Saab Bridal Spring 2023

She is the heart of the masterpiece, heavenly as she breathes light and pulse into her surroundings, yet ever so earthly in her gentle grace and ethereal appeal.

ELIE SAAB BRIDAL SPRING 2023 embodies such fleeting moments of transcendence, drawing from the ideals of nature, the enchantment of the past and the musings of Pre-Raphaelites to intentionally revive a fierce romanticism and tender femininity.



Elie Saab

Abundant in detail, intricate in composition and graceful in flowing silhouette, every sublime gown is an individual work of art. Delicate organza blooms into a bouquet of floral form that move through lavish necklines, across fragile shoulder straps and down tulle in varying forms of foliage. A subtle shine emanates from gowns embroidered in clear sequins, allowing plunging necklines and open backs to subtly disappear in the enchanting glow. Airy sleeves dramatically cascade down from regal pearls and sequins into endless skirts of tulle mist. Elaborate organic motifs of silk thread delicately weave through overflowing ruffles, while Chantilly lace and guipure softly embrace natural contours.

When personified, these individual works of art are transformed into entrancing oeuvres. Magnificent Mikado travels off one shoulder into a draped bodice that expands into a majestic structured ballgown. Glistening sequins and beads move through a strapless mini dress made regal with a trailing cape of three-dimensional organza flowering abundance. Like glistening morning dew drops, crystals, and beads dance across a sheer bodice, becoming more dazzling as they waltz down an A-line silhouette to meet wispy ostrich feathered hems. Complementing veils, detailed headpieces and the symbolic ELIE SAAB slim belt at waist add a final breath of radiance.

Like the heroines in the immaculate paintings of the pre-Raphaelites, the ELIE SAAB SPRING 2023 bride glides through different veils and will always offer a soft glimpse of ETHEREAL RADIANCE.

##

Learn More

eliesaab.com

With love,

FWO