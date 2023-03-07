FWO
Eenk FW23 Show Paris Fashion Week

Tor 2023 Fall/Winter, EENK presents X for the letter X, a collection dedicated to the territory of the unknown and undefinable. X is the alphabet that represents the unknown in mathematics, the unfamiliar in society, and strange new crossovers in culture.

The collection is a departure from the borders of the old world, and lands in an adventurous territory of obscure boundaries and reconstructed identities.

The rules of gender and time are ambiguous here, where basic items are deconstructed and reconstructed into a sophisticated mystery that keeps you guessing. How many layers? Is it a skirt or are they trousers? Classical check patterns are chopped up and interweaved with Art Deco prints, paintbrush strokes and written words of contemporary literature. Fittingly for its Letter Project roots, EENK adventures into uncharted territory for the letter X.

Eenk FW23 Show

A huge sculpture from the Korean artist Osang Kwon, internationally known for his provocative 3D sculptures made with 2D images will be present on the runway to share EENK’s twisted, dark and unmistakably modern vision of X.

