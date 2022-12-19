FWO
DZHUS’ Ukrainian Christmas Campaign: “To the Light”

A collaboration of fellow migrant artists

Ukrainian avant-garde brand DZHUS presents its Christmas campaign created in a refuge, in a collaboration with sculptor Alisa Marchenko and ethical footwear brand House Martin, both of Ukrainian origin.

Through the prism of their Homeland’s festive masquerade and theatre traditions, the surreal photo series refers to the blackouts that have become the everyday ‘norm’ in the brutally attacked country. The macabre, anonymous figures are frozen in time, missioned to illuminate the way for the humankind with their inner, invulnerable power.

DZHUS

DZHUS is a conceptual clothing and accessories brand founded in 2010 by Ukrainian designer and stylist Irina Dzhus.

Avant-garde yet utilitarian, DZHUS designs are internationally recognised by their innovative cut and multi-purpose transformations.

When russia began its invasion of Ukraine, DZHUS team had to relocate to the EU, working between Warsaw, Paris and Berlin, along with supporting their production department in Kyiv.

As a vegetarian-friendly brand, DZHUS uses only ethical materials. In 2019, DZHUS won the Cruelty-free Fashion prize at Best Fashion Awards Ukraine. Short-listed for the International Woolmark Prize back in 2015, DZHUS is now stocked at concept stores in Japan, China, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia, and sold online worldwide. The brand’s clients are American avant-garde musicians Zola Jesus and EYIBRA, and Eurovision-2016 winner, Jamala from Ukraine. Having collaborated with such movies as The Hunger Games, and Star Trek Discovery, DZHUS is featured in the top international press: Vogue, Dazed&Confused, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Elle, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, Kaltblut, ASVOF, Dezeen, and many more.

Since the war began, DZHUS has been donating 30% of its profit to Ukrainian animal rights organisations and the servicemen.

On January 18, 2023, DZHUS will present its AW23 collection at Berlin Fashion Week.

CREDITS

Ethical transformer outfits: DZHUS @dzhus.conceptual.wear
Sculptures: Alisa Marchenko @alisa__march
Cruelty-free footwear: House Martin @housemartin_footwear
Creative direction, styling, retouching: Irina Dzhus / DZHUS Style Studio @irina.dzhus
Photo: Victoria Rikhtik @rikhtik_victoria
Model: Natalia Volkova @nathanael_vlkv
Styling assistant: Anatolii Elgert @anatoliielgert

##

