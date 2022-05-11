DZHUS, Extinct And Resurgent

This special project, consisting of a photo series and a fashion film, was created by a team of Ukrainian artists in the space of Kharkiv State Natural History Museum, involving DZHUS ethical transformer outfits, Lada Legina 3D-printed jewellery and House Martin cruelty-free footwear.

It is an allegoric story about extermination and resurrection, monsters of the past versus spirit of the future, and armoured heroines, wandering through haunted corridors of time.



DZHUS

They rise on horrific remains of their land’s bygone usurpers, disoriented but survived, desperate yet illuminated with hope.

CREDITS

Transformer clothing: DZHUS @dzhus.conceptual.wear

3D-printed jewellery: Lada Legina @ladalegina

Cruelty-free footwear: House Martin @housemartin_footwear

Photo and video: Greg Radomsky @greg_radomsky

Styling: Irina Dzhus / DZHUS Style Studio @irina.dzhus

Models: Anzhelika Chernobai @mopiestprincess, Marie Noel @marie_marie_noel, Asya Kulik @asya_kulik_, Kira Kieu @kirakieu

Makeup & hair: Tatiana Garkavenko @t.k.garkavenko, Daria Zhadan @_dariazhadan_, Elena Ostapenko @ostapenko.makeup

Music: Gennady Weisstein @man_without_one

Backstage video: Marina Ritz @marina_ritz

Special thanks to Etual beauty salon @etual_garmonia_i_krasota and Dima Francev @vapricot

Learn More

irinadzhus.com

