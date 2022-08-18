Dur Doux to Show its Joie De Vivre SS23 Collection at NYFW On Monday, September 12 On NYC Rooftop Terrace

Mother / Daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt of Dur Doux to show the SS23 Collection titled Paradis Palmiers inspired by majestic palms, tropical culture and bold colors on Monday, September 12th at 8PM at Midtown Loft & Terrace at 267 5th Avenue in NYC.

Returning to NYFW, Dur Doux is a women’s accessible luxury lifestyle brand.

The label is built on the concept of wearability with an avant-garde sensibility. Dur Doux’s signature is unique textured fabrications, unexpected details, and strong but feminine designs. Inspiration for the line comes from film, art, and the travels around the world by Parsons graduate, Najla Burt, President/Creative Director, and her Co-Designer mother, Cynthia Burt. Dur Doux, means (Hard, Soft) in French and is a representation of the duality of the line that offers clothing that looks and feels like luxury with a touch of Avant-Garde sensibility.

Drawing inspiration for the SS23 Paradis Palmiers collection, deep and rich green hues and succulent textures of the Florida Fan Palm Tree will be found throughout the 30-look collection of sophisticated, formal and casual designs. In celebrating modern femininity with a contemporary edge in this relaxed luxury collection, attendees of the NYFW show will also see formal designs like windswept free-flowing floor length dresses, wrap skirts, seductive, silky backless mini and maxi dresses, cut out pants and sophisticated, where-ever-you-are tunics, dusters and capes. Loungewear, beach cover ups, shorts sets, feather-trimmed tops along with bodysuits and swimsuits inspired by the tropical culture of the native Floridian designers will also carry through the SS23 collection. The color palette includes vibrant hues of tangerine orange, canary yellow, chartreuse, plant-based greens, rust and earth-tone browns.

The looks of the Paradis Palmeris collection will be accessorized by the brand’s first customized handbag, a collaboration with Nila Bags, the luxury high-grade leather handbags are hand painted with original palm tree and tropical foliage artwork. Each bag is a work of art and will be available for purchase following the runway show. Dur Doux continues its commitment to celebrating inclusivity and emerging BIPOC fashion designers. For this season, Dur Doux is having Dell Scott Collection open its show with a 12-look capsule collection of avant garde evening wear.

Dur Doux has been worn by Anna Chumsky, Emma Chamberlain, Keke Palmer, Maye Musk, Tyra Banks, and many others. The SS23 Collection by Dur Doux will be the brand’s third consecutive collection listed on the CFDA’s calendar for NYFW.

DurDoux has partnered with the WNBA having top players of the league walk the runway and sit front row at the show this season. Creating hair magic for DurDoux’s SS23 show, Melanin Haircare is a proud sponsor of the upcoming runway show. VOSS will hydrate guests with the most iconic and recognizable water bottle on the planet, as a partner of the brand’s SS23 runway show.

