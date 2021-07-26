Dressed To Kilt Debuts Sir Sean Connery Tartan Modeled By His Grandaughters In A Stunning Tribute Show

Kilts, craftsmanship, and love for Sir Sean Connery were on full display at this year’s Dressed to Kilt after taking a hiatus due to COVID.

The hugely popular Dressed to Kilt Scottish fashion show was held on Long Island Saturday, July 24th and the Sir Sean Connery Tartan was revealed to the public for the first time, modeled by his granddaughters in a stunning tribute.



Dressed To Kilt

(Images: Victoria Bruno)

The show featured an array of Scottish, Native American and Country Lifestyle clothing with the Sir Sean Connery tartan unveiled as the show’s finale. Beautiful frocks made from the Tartan were modeled by Sir Sean’s granddaughters, Natasha and Samara Connery, and kilt was modeled by event co-founder Peter Morris. The Tartan was designed by well-known Scottish Tartan designer Mark Gibson working together with Sir Sean’s family; Lady Connery, Stephan Connery his son, and his granddaughters as a tribute to his life and Scottish heritage. It featured red, blue, and yellow hues as a tribute to Connery’s love for Scotland, the Bahamas, and France, where his wife is from. The audience was deeply touched by many of the personal anecdotes and memories from shows past with Sir Sean by show orators and Dressed to Kilt chairs, Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carroll and Peter Morris.

The Dressed to Kilt show is known as the media darling of Tartan Week in the United States. It was originally co-founded by the late Sir Sean Connery and in his honor, event chair and DTK co-founder, Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carroll arranged to have a new tartan designed for Sir Sean with input from his family. The Sir Sean Connery tartan was be debuted on the catwalk in a kilt produced by Glenisla Kilts and a bespoke coat and dress designed by Totty Rocks of Edinburgh.

The show was held at the Mill Neck Manor Estate perched atop a rolling hill, about 25 miles outside of New York City. The theme of the show was “Country Lifestyle Fashion,” everything from Downton Abbey to the Dakotas. The runway show celebrated Scottish, Native American, and Outdoor Lifestyle and culture with extra exuberance after the hardship endured over the last year.

The show and event raised funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation. Notable models and attendees included Ann Coulter, Buck Sexton, Grace Dove, Ashley Callingbull, Lea Gabrielle, Taya Kyle, and several former Navy SEALS.

About Dressed to Kilt

From its genesis in 2003, DTK is now the largest and most prestigious Scottish fashion event in the world, and one of the highest profile fashion shows in the United States. We believe that fashion without the enrichment of diverse cultures become hollow. The show is produced by the Friends of Scotland charity which was co-founded by Sir Sean Connery in 2002. In addition to supermodels, this show highlights very accomplished men and women on the runway and it is also filled with A-List celebrities and athletes from both sides of the Atlantic. In recent shows Sir Sean Connery, Gerard Butler, Kiefer Sutherland, Kyle MacLachlan, Billy Connolly, Brian Cox, Martin Compston, Chris “Mr. Big” Noth, Mike Myers and Craig Ferguson have all walked the runway. The charity has raised significant sums for veterans and their families on both sides of the Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.dressedtokilt.com

About The Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. Since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, there has been an unprecedented demand for our Special Operations Forces. Never before has so much been asked of so few, from so many, for so long. Established in 2000 to serve U.S. Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, Naval Special Warfare support personnel and their families, the Navy SEAL Foundation’s programs are focused on the preservation of the Naval Special Warfare force and their families. We provide a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, loss and transition. Built on an unparalleled legacy and established in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, national, non-profit benevolent organization headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. The Foundation is a resolute cornerstone for the Naval Special Warfare community and their families in times of adversity and triumph. Each of our specialized programs maps directly back to the U.S. Special Operations Command directive and the Naval Special Warfare’s Preservation of the Force and Family Program, a program designed to address the “fraying” of the force caused by the stress of more than 18 years of sustained combat. Our programs are designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate their families, and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, and loss. https://www.navysealfoundation.org

Learn More

dressedtokilt.com

navysealfoundation.org

