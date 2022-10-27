Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines. But They Require Preparation, Dedication, and Hard Work to Become a Reality.

By all counts, hiTechMODA’s first show in Paris was a complete success. One of the world’s foremost fashion capitals, the city was full of excitement, people, and fashion. Cafes were packed during this first fashion week with no restrictions since the pandemic. Travelers from around the world were in Paris for one reason, fashion.

While time on the runway was the main reason to be in Paris, models were there for more, including destination photoshoots. An exclusive photoshoot sponsored by Mariusz Michalak of mm.photoshoot, provided up-and-coming MODA models the ability to expand their portfolio with shoots throughout the streets of Paris and around the world’s most famous landmarks.

Even with long hours, large crowds, drizzling rain, and cool weather, Ishara Szczepkowski, Jose Laracuente, Liz Sollazzo, Madelyn Sharp, Madison Hafebier, Mike Bazar, along with Taj Cottage signature model, Christian Parker, proved they have what it takes to become a professional model, not just on the runway, but in front of the camera.

Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines

hiTechMODA is returning to Europe in February/March of 2023. So, who will be the models taking it to the streets of Paris and Milan in February/March of 2023? Stay tuned to find out!

Models: Christian Parker (for Taj Cottage), Ishara Szczepkowski, Jose Laracuente, Liz Sollazzo,

Madeline Sharp, Madison Hafebier, Mike Bazar

Designers: Ricardo Oyarzún and Taj Cottage

Photographer: Mariusz Michalak – mm.photoshoot

HMUA: Latinas Glam

Upcoming Event

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 – February 10 & 11, 2023 – Gotham Hall

Milan – February 24 & 25, 2023

Orlando Swim Week – Season 3 – July 21, 2023 – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

hiTechMODA Orlando – Season 3 – July 22 – 23, 2023 – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 – September 8-10, 2023 – Gotham Hall

Paris – September 29 & 30, 2023

