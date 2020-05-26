Fashion. Diversity. People. Planet.

At PAGE Magazine, we respect this notion and agree that if you are sustainable then you are conscious of those whom you carve the way for,” says Page. “Having a style that transcends time is sustainable.”

Mindfulness when purchasing fashion or other everyday items is sustainable. Being conscious of your routine habits and mitigating them to decrease your carbon footprint and increase efficiency is sustainable. Caring for your environment, community, and other groups adjacent to that is sustainable.

Building relationships that are constructive and mutually beneficial is sustainable. The way we eat, dress, travel, communicate, work — live are the ways we can all be sustainable. This is what page is about, and this is why we exist.

This campaign and concept go beyond exclusivity. We are not a club that isolates ourselves or alienates anyone else. We are people that encourage and inhibit inclusive ideas that anyone can use to level-up their consciousness of living.

Don’t be misconstrued, inclusive conversation is rare, one that hasn’t been a language of the fashion industry until now. Curated for those who know — those who want — a better future exist on the other side of the daily self-expression.

Moving forward toward the proverbial pasture that is sustainable fashion and living, it’s an effort-less journey taken when you have a platform designed to humanize that which is thought to often be pretentious and lack depth.

That is not what fashion is today, and unfortunately for someone like Kanye West, we’re here to “keep reminding” you that fashion is an industry that everyone plays a role in. Whether you’re a bad actor or a true thespian, fashion is a scene for dressing up that reverberates throughout society — high and low. No disrespect to MAGA hat wearers …

So if you want to know how self-expression is inherently all of us then look to those who value fashion’s intrinsic quality and the different people it represents. There is no wrong way to be fashionable except for pretending you don’t care about your fashion and the way you present yourself. Everyone has a style and everyone deserves to learn themselves in such a way.

WHAT WE THINK OF AS SUSTAINABILITY HAPPENS TO BE – NOT THE ONLY WAY.

“SUSTAINABILITY IS A COMPLEX CONCEPT, AND THERE ISN’T ONE UNIVERSALLY AGREED-UPON DEFINITION. TO US, SUSTAINABILITY IS FUNDAMENTALLY ABOUT MAINTAINING LIFE ON EARTH AND THE ECOSYSTEMS REQUIRED TO SUPPORT IT. IN SIMPLEST TERMS, SUSTAINABILITY IS ABOUT OUR CHILDREN AND OUR GRANDCHILDREN, AND THE WORLD WE WILL LEAVE THEM.”

– FASHION REVOLUTION, A COMMUNITY INTEREST ORGANIZATION.

