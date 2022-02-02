Diversity Rules the Runway at NYFW hiTechMODA February 2022

Award winning hiTechMODA bring their signature video wall, and long runway back to heart of Times Square at the iconic Edison Ballroom, a venue that has hosted many Official New York Fashion Week Shows.

hiTechMODA is honored to present the designs of these select designers from around the World.

Diversity Rules the Runway at NYFW hiTechMODA

Friday, February 11, 2022, 2:00 PM

The Industry Show:

Register: www.hitechmoda.com

Designer: Claudia Gutiérrez

Collection Name: MAIA

Inspiration: MAIA means “light on the sea”

Claudia Gutiérrez will be showcasing her collection MAIA this February 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm during the Special Industry Segment during New York Fashion Week hiTechMODA. The segment will be unique with the more time for each model to present these looks.

Website: byclaudiagutierrez.com

Instagram: @claudiagutierrezcollection

Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:30 AM

Tickets: www.hitechmoda.com

Brand: ROJEN NYC

Designer: Rojen Morris

Collection Name: The Red Empire Collection

Filipino fashion designer Rojen Morris, from Mindanao Philippines, is the designer of ROJEN NYC, who is showcasing this February at New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA. She has been designing dresses for five years and her designs include clothes that her models and her daughter have worn during national and international pageant competitions. Rojen was published in the Manila Bulletin, Filipino Times, Philippine Star, Fil-Am tribune. Ganap International Magazine named her “Pride of the Nation” and received the 2021 international outstanding award in fashion and entertainment.

Rojen is showcasing two collections with hiTechMODA this season. Her first collection, Piña Couture, features gowns made with piña fabric, using fiber from the leaves of the pineapple plant.

Her second collection, Red Empire Collection is designed to draw attention to and provide support for Women’s Heart Health. The true beauty of this collection lies not solely in the designs but the message of empowerment they carry – the message that there is nothing we cannot do – cannot face – and cannot overcome when we stand together.

Along with being a designer, Rojen is an International Stars professional, a mentor, and a coach. She is the founder of Star Dreamers Productions Talent & Modeling Company which provides a number of opportunities among a large range of clients across the Asia Pacific as well as in the US.

Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:30

Tickets: www.hitechmoda.com

Brand: AL+LU Apparel

Designer: Vanessa ​​Saenz

Vanessa Saenz, designer of AL+LU Apparel, will be showcasing her collection this February at New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA. AL+LU is a new, family oriented and operated brand. Her two sons, Aldo and Luke, were her biggest inspiration when it came to the creation of her beautiful designs, and her mother handled seamstress duties. At AL+LU “every piece is made thinking of you”.

AL+LU is known for their fashionable statement pieces, and we are looking forward to seeing their newest collection debut on the runway. You will be able to purchase their new collection at Flying Solo NYC starting in March 2022.

Follow them on Instagram! @allu.apparel

Website: www.alluapparel.top/

Saturday, February, 12, 2022, 11:30

Tickets: www.hitechmoda.com

Brand: Eiffelbleu Boutique

Designer: Amber Bleu

Collection: Welcome Spring

Inspiration: Happy Sun

Amber Bleu is a Florida-based fashion designer who specializes in children/teen fashion. With her busy schedule Amber has moved from designing to opening a boutique. This will be the second time she will be showing casting with hiTechMODA since emerging as a brand. Amber continues to expand her love for fashion by selecting gowns with lace satin and soft tulle adorned with 3D flowers and rich colors. Some of the collection designs will have gorgeous halter neck rhinestone tulle dresses with handcrafted rhinestones to add shine using fabrics satin and soft tulle.

EiffelBleu has partnered with the prestigious Marc Defang to showcase his footwear collection during NYFW.

Follow her on FB & IG: @Eiffelbleu

Saturday, February 12, 2022, 4:30

Tickets: www.hitechmoda.com

Brand: Kirti Rathore

Collection Name: INDO FUSION KALEIDO UNITED COLOURS OF RAJASTHAN

Inspiration: India – rajasthan

Kirti Rathore is a famous Bollywood designer and will be showcasing this February at New York Fashion Week with hiTechMODA. She is a self-made designer who started off with an old sewing machine in a garage back in 2012. She is the only female designer exclusive in men’s wear in the Fashion Industry and is known for the fit and cuts in menswear. Kirti Rathore was often criticized for her work as a menswear designer, but this only motivated her even more. She has showcased her creations at the National & International platform globally and has received many prestigious awards, including the “Bharat Ratna BabaSaheb Ambedkar Award”.

Kirti Rathore’s designs bring a sense of individuality and uniqueness as she adds a touch of Indian grace to Western designs. The colors in her collection are inspired by the different colors from Rajasthan, including pink which was used for the first time in menswear in Indian fashion. Naturally dyed block prints, sanganeri prints, tie dye, and more are incorporated in her collections to promote traditional Indian embroidery and craft.

Visit Her Website: www.kirtirathore.com

Title Sponsor

American Title Trust

Website: https://www.amtitletrust.com

Virtual Closings

Recognizable brand throughout State of Florida

American Title Trust is a woman-owned and women-led company that was born five years ago to create a better process and more reliable service on real estate closings by then realtor and now CEO Luany Aranky Henríquez. Her passion for real estate and compliance has taken American Title Trust to a position of success with a recognizable brand throughout the state of Florida. As a company they strive to be a community thought leader in the industry and an involved organization within the locations where they office by collaborating, sponsoring and creating events that give back and build a sense of community. Their mission is to improve closing experiences for all stakeholders involved in a real estate transaction.

Luany Aranky Henriquez

American Realty Experts Inc

Realtor/ Marketing Manager

5323 Millenia Lakes Blvd., Suite 300

Orlando, Florida, 32839

Direct: 954-401-7488

Office: 888-835-0881

Fax: 954-998-4540

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO