Digital Producer Luciana Baldovino is ready to build her empire

An experimental neo-noir style — and innovative take on traditional art film — has made the 21-year-old native Peruvian one of the most promising filmmakers of her generation. From directing short films to producing award-winning documentaries, Luciana has no boundaries when it comes to her creative vision.

“Narrative has always been the one thing that enchants me. I’m a big daydreamer, so this fictional universes where you feel like you’re traveling to a different dimension and lose the concept of everything and anything for a couple of hours feels pretty much like the epitome of daydreaming. It’s that much more magical when I get to fabricate that feeling for others.”



Luciana Baldovino

Photos : Tyler Kenny

Like any other artist, Baldovino wanted to make her dreams reality.

The New York Film Academy Graduate moved to the Big Apple when she was only 17, at first to pursue a career in fashion, but then became fully committed to filmmaking.

After directing a music video for the New York-based artist Tigran Tsitoghdzyan and Flying Solo’s latest Summer campaign, Luciana finally found where she belongs.

“It took me multiple years and circling back to it to realize why I hadn’t found my ‘ah-a moment.’ I was trying fashion design and styling when all I wanted to do was to create: visuals, stories, films. Narrative has always been the one thing that enchants me, and I was missing that. Once I could combine the two, it was like the planets finally aligned.”

Although Baldovino sees living in New York City as “the epitome of making art for the love of it,” she will never forget where she comes from. Luciana urges the importance of paying homage to her Peruvian roots within her work.

“I can’t help but feel compelled to incorporate my roots whenever I get the chance. We have such rich culture … music, history, beautiful landscapes, biodiversity. And in such a globalized world, it’s almost impossible for me to not do it.”

Like in her 2018 short film Cariño, which tells the story of a successful pianists who goes back to her hometown in an attempt to reconnect with the people she left behind.

So what’s next for the young entrepreneur?

Baldovino is joining forces with SB Production Agency as the Video and Film Director for their upcoming docu-series. The show, which starts shooting this September, will follow the development stages of putting together a fashion show for Flying Solo, the biggest collective designer store in the world

“This whole process is really like an odyssey and we want to show every second of it. How do you make a show with 500 models and 600 looks with 70+ different collections, and all of this in certain amount of time.”

The challenge is also shared on the production side. She adds: “We’re planning to have about 6 cameras to capture the chaos behind the beauty, the trials and tribulations of producing one of the largest fashion shows in New York.”

Just think of The Office and Project Runway with a little dramatic touch of The Devil Wears Prada. A fine work that promises to make even Miranda Priestly proud.

