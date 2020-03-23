Claudia Li Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Download the Lookbook

Claudia Li’s Fall Winter 2020 Ready-to-Wear Collection is dedicated to her grandfather who passed away last March. The collection is a celebration of his life and the moments she shared with him. Li revisits signature themes and enlists new ones to capture the truest essence of her, and her brand’s identity. Updated brand staple silhouettes include the Slouchy Shirt, the Windy Skirt and the Big Bow Jumpsuit, all interpreted into various new fabrics like leather and quilted padding. New elements this season included the Erhu print, the Goldfish print and hand embroidery and plaids.

The Erhu print present throughout the collection was created with her family’s artistic and musical genes in mind. Her grandfather was a painter and played 8 different kinds of instruments, the Erhu being the instrument he played most often. The Erhu print comes in two colors, Samba Red and Bluejay. Memories of shopping at street markets in China with her grandfather inspired The Goldfish print and hand embroidery. Plaids are interpreted in classic suiting fabric throughout the collection in Maui Blue and Impala Yellow, Pink Flambe plaids on translucent vinyl, as well as hand cross stitched patterns on oversized mesh bags.

Accessories include handed beaded TEVA sandals, hand crocheted beanies with oversized pom poms, hand beaded earrings with fabric flowers. Footwear was provided by TEVA.

Credits

Runway photos: Rudy K. Lawidjaja

Backstage photos: Erica MacLean



