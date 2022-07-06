Didit Hediprasetyo Definition of Infinity Couture Fall/Winter 2022-23

This season, Didit Hediprasetyo invites us to explore our mind and draw inspiration from the infinity of our inner world, and capture it as it is. In this sense, the collection sparks a conversation between nostalgia as a safe place and the adventurous celebration of the unknown.

Familiar elements, such as long sheath dresses with puffy sleeves and tailored tuxedos and suit pants, echo signature style pieces from Didit Hediprasetyo’s archive, while hand-painted marble prints on a satin bustier dress and on a casually tailored jumpsuit are propelling this collection into new, unexpected territories of expression.

The sky is the limit this season, and as such, Didit Hediprasetyo’s star embroideries make a poetical nod to the mysterious beauty of the galaxy dust, while a gored cocktail dress crafted from midnight black velvet encrusted with sequins fascinates us like the genuine night-light of the sky does, when the celestial bodies shine bright above us.



Didit Hediprasetyo

Elsewhere, Indonesian Songket weaving has been taken to new heights, and is primarily used on baby blue colored evening numbers, such as on a sheath dress with denim, leather and lamé patchwork detailing on the bustier, as well as on a biker coat dress with contrasting puffy sleeves that reinforce the collection’s glam-rock attitude. Songket weaving is taken out of its comfort zone and used to craft luxurious lace-up trainers for the very first time.

A twist of the glitz of the 1890s and the glam rock of the late1980s is further informed by a velvet sheath dress with a bespoke peony print and mutton leather sleeves. Fabric wise, Songket, duchess satin, velvet, leather, lamé and denim sourced in Indonesia, France, Italy and Japan make for a tactile enjoyment and sensory experience, while playing with a binary color palette of dark and light shades.

Balanced with men’s suiting – four sartorial silhouettes infused with nonchalance – are expressions of feminine couture: the archetype of a red-carpet gown that comes with an asymmetrical flower-petal-shaped neckline is reminiscent of the vintage avant-garde from the 1980s. This nostalgic narrative carries through Didit Hediprasetyo’s collection while morphing into sumptuous, contemporary evening wear that is a feast for the eyes – and that connects us with a sublime projection of what is yet to come.

