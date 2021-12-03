Diamond Buying Guide 2022: 6 Things To Consider

Sometimes, it gets hard for a buyer who is new to the diamond world or hasn’t mastered the selection process to pick the right gem. Choosing your desired diamond includes narrowing your choices to the carat weight, color, cut, clarity, style, and shape.

You will need to sift through loose diamonds to see which makes the perfect fit. The seller will set a price depending on the characteristics and type of the diamond. Naturally, you will need to stay within your budget when buying diamonds. Still, you can find the perfect diamond you desire while staying on your budget, just make sure to do your research.

So, if you happen to be looking for diamonds from different online vendors or in a physical shop, you can consider the following items to ensure you get your ideal diamond.

1. Consider The Alternatives

It’s no secret that mined diamonds can be costly, and first-time buyers tend to find it pricier than expected. But before settling on a diamond that doesn’t make you happy, consider looking into alternatives.

You may opt for bargaining, but when they don’t have good deals, you may end up compromising on the quality. There are several alternatives to diamonds apart from mined ones. For instance, lab-grown diamonds nowadays are gaining popularity. These diamonds have the same durability and sparkle as any diamond.

They also cost less than mined diamonds, which means you don’t have to compromise on quality.

2. The Quality Of The Cut

A diamond from a laboratory comes with a grading report that contains its details. A well-cut diamond will reflect white and rainbow-colored light, while a poorly cut diamond reflects dull white color with no sparkle.

Additionally, the quality and precision of the cut impact the diamond’s beauty. As a result, a diamond with an excellent quality cut may be highly-priced. Therefore, to check if the quality corresponds with the cost, consider the proportions, clarity, symmetrical facets, dispersion of colored lights, finishing details, and the scintillation of the diamond.

3. The Type of Shape

The most common cuts of diamond include princess, cushion, heart, pear, marquise, oval, radiant, Asscher, and emerald. Shapes like Asscher and Emerald are commonly cheaper yet still stand out from the crowd.

Most buyers would likely prefer round-shaped diamonds as opposed to other fancy shapes. However, round shapes tend to look smaller than other shapes of the same carats. This is because the other shapes have an elongated or diagonal appearance giving them a more prominent appearance.

Therefore, review its upside and downsides before settling on a preferred shape. You can also consider looking for a shape that is symbolic and suitable for the person receiving the diamond to add more value to it.

4. Carat Weight

Diamonds’ price is per carat, and carat weight significantly affects the diamond pricing. They go up to benchmark carat sizes, including; 0.50, 1.00, 1.50, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00 and 5.00.

Simply weigh the stone and record it in grams to get the carat weight. You then divide the number by 0.2, which gives you the correct carat weight of the diamond. The prices increase with every added weight.

5. The Choice Of Color

Miners have found diamonds in different naturally occurring colors, including pink diamonds —Brown, yellow, white, green, and black. And when selecting a ring’s characteristic, acknowledge that it may affect the appearance of a diamond’s color as large diamonds make the color more visible than the small ones.

It’s ideal to match the color of the metal to the one that complements the color grade of your diamond when making jewelry. The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) color grade scale ranges from D (colorless), rare and expensive, to Z (light brown or yellow).

6. The Level Of Clarity

The clarity of a diamond will depend on the purity and rarity of the stone. It’s best seen under a ten-power magnification, with the best clarity being FL (Flawless) and l1, l2, and l3 (Included) being the lowest. A diamond with a lower clarity has inclusion and blemishes that hinder light refraction, making it cloudier.

Bottom Line

If you are shopping for a diamond, you will need to consider a couple of things that will make it easier for you to settle with the right diamond that isn’t overpriced. You can opt for diamond alternatives such as the lab-grown ones that are cheaper. During the choosing process, consider the quality of the cut, shape, and weight. Keep in mind that the size and shape of the diamond can affect its color. And as for the clarity, you can choose between the GIA clarity scale.

##