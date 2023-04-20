Destination:Miami Returns this July with an Exciting Lineup of Women’s Resort and Swim Brands

Informa Markets Fashion, leading industry connector and organizer of premier fashion wholesale events including MAGIC, PROJECT, and COTERIE, is gearing up for destination:miami. This three-day stand-alone premium fashion event designed to spotlight a thoughtfully curated assortment of established and emerging resortwear collections from the latest designers and trends shaping elevated resortwear July 8-10, 2023, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.

destination:miami is a COTERIE diffusion brand, which takes the well-known destination community featured at COTERIE and creates an additional focused opportunity for buyers to shop resort and swimwear collections. The annual showcase drives premier contemporary and advanced contemporary retailers to the action of Miami Swim Week, a key moment in the buying season.

In addition to the incredible line-up of ready to wear resort and swim apparel, destination:miami will highlight vacation inspired footwear and accessories including hats, sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

Last season over 50% of exhibiting brands came from outside of the United States. This season that number is expected to grow to 55% of exhibiting brands coming from international locations from all over South America and Europe.

“destination:miami is the premier contemporary fashion event for discovery of established and new to-market resortwear collections.” says Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of COTERIE “We want our attendees to come and be inspired by the collections on the show floor, network with industry colleagues and enjoy some much-needed self-care time. destination:miami is a unique experience in a coveted location surrounded by the buzz of Miami Swim Week.”

destination:miami is an intimate and luxurious show with an emphasis on creating a retreat-like experience for designers and buyers alike with daily wellness, health and beauty-related experiences. More details to come in the next few weeks.

For more information on upcoming shows or to register as an exhibitor or attendee please visit www.destinationfashionevents.com

Press is encouraged to attend to view the incredible line-up of brands and may participate in on-site activities. Register at https://destinationfashionevents.com for press access.

COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier women’s contemporary and advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. The industry connector brings emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of global retailers, influencers, and media. COTERIE’s first-class events are built on sustainability, technology, and community which combined create exclusive experiences that fuel discovery and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com.

INFORMA MARKETS FASHION

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem – fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

##

Learn More

coteriefashionevents.com

findfashionevents.com

With love,

FWO