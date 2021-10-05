Designer Rufat Ismayil’s “Sumakh by AFFFAIR” collection at Paris City Fashion Week, Oct 2021.

Azerbaijan’s very own designer Rufat Ismayil showcased his Haute Couture collection “Sumakh by AFFFAIR” on 2nd October 2021 at the American Cathedral, during the coveted bi-annual event, Paris City Fashion Week, produced by Ishika Chaudhary, Director of Runway Fashion Tour.

Rufat’s collections have been quite an attraction on the catwalks of New York, Paris, Milan, Dubai, Beirut, Bucharest, Florence, Tehran and Istanbul in the past. Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Ashanti, Lil Kim, Paula Abdul are among some of the stars that have chosen to flaunt designer outfits by Rufat Ismayil. One of the most beautiful women in the world, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva loves Rufat’s designs and which only make her look ever more stunning.



Rufat Ismayil

Photos: Artur Rocha photography

All 21 dresses of the presented “Sumakh by AFFFAIR” Haute Couture collection are pieces of art based on the most famous Azerbaijani carpets – Chelabi, Khanlig, Achma-yumma, Nalbeki-gul patterns. Rufat Ismayil, who was twice awarded as the Best Designer of the Year in 2019, collected all historical and artistic information about famous carpets kept at the Azerbaijan State Carpet Museum, studied the depths of all patterns and carefully used them in his collection. More than 80% of these unique fabrics are handicrafts decorated with semi-precious stones, muline threads, ancient techniques of rococo, “kurchuk” and “sarma” techniques. The unique Haute Couture collection “Sumakh” is the result of hard work of the team that has more than 30 people in it and was led by the super talented Rufat Ismayil. As per the designer, this collection is an ode to the ancient Azerbaijani carpets, the brave Azerbaijani people and to the long awaited Karabakh Victory.

It was a houseful event with people queued up around the block hours before the show started. The venue, American Cathedral was breath taking in itself with was brought alive by exotic designs and mesmerizing models. The Premium show started at around 6:30 PM, which was opened by celebrity designer Micheal Cinco and was closed by a finale by Azerbaijan’s very own award winning designer Rufat Ismayil of AFFFAIR.

##

Learn More

pariscityfw.com

With love,

FWO