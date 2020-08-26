Editorial Note: This month, in advance of NYFW and World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept 10, 2020, FWO is featuring outstanding young designers with a focus on mental health and wellness.

Cecilia Lizarraga

Ccilia Lizarraga was born and raised in San Diego, CA. She went to college in San Francisco, which is she studied Apparel Design. Soon after, she moved to New York to continue following her dreams of being the change I want to see in the world.

She says: “I am achieving this goal through my inclusive designs and always being aware of my carbon footprint. I’m a creative who loves expressing herself through multiple mediums. I design, I paint, I write, I sketch, I sew, I crochet, I journal and I cook. I love being able to express myself through my art, and sharing that with the world.”

Photos: @damnjayr, @ca.jh, @roevisions, @flatbushzombies, @cecilialisette, @cecilialisette, @damnjayr

Q: What sparked your interest in fashion?

Fashion has always been a part of my life. I will always remember when I was a little girl my aunt would help me make clothes for my dolls. Since that moment my love for fashion grew more and more. That is when I knew that my purpose on this earth would somehow be intertwined with the fashion world.

Self-expression hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve recently learned to simply allow my creativity and self-expression to flow through me without force or blockages and it feels amazing! That is the beauty of art, that art is you and your self-expression. I’ve learned that in this world not everyone will love your art. In fact, no one has to love your art. As long as you’re making art to express yourself freely and in a healthy manner that’s all the validation you need. The criticism that comes with it is invalid because no one can tell you how to express yourself properly. This is a lesson I’ve been learning, and understanding that has taken me on a beautiful journey that keeps unfolding.

I’ve known since early on that I have a purpose in this world, and fashion has allowed me to fulfill that purpose. I know that the fashion industry is one of the biggest industries that creates waste and leaves behind a large carbon footprint. I always work towards reducing my carbon footprint by being conscious of the materials I use and the waste I leave behind. It’s important for us to take care of this world by recycling and being aware of the materials we use in our daily lives. That is why I love upcycling clothing. It makes me feel like an alchemist; turning used scraps or used garments into a completely new garment feels good in my heart. Always using what I have instead of consuming more feels hard sometimes but that is when my best pieces are made, because there is zero to no waste being produced.

Q: As a designer, what matters to you most?

Sustainability and raising awareness! The fashion industry consumes so much and produces a lot of waste each year and all the upcoming designers need to get on the wave of sustainable fashion. Being more conscious of where we shop, the fabric we buy, the carbon footprint we are leaving behind is huge and just being aware can make a big difference.

Q: Who do you envision as your “core customer?”

I envision my core customer as being someone who is conscious of what they wear. Someone who loves expressing themselves and knows their smallest decisions can make the biggest difference. My core customer loves themselves and the world around them.

Q: What’s your vision for the future?

My vision for the future is the whole idea of “less is more.” Consuming less of things we think we need, while recycling and upcycling more of what we already have. My vision for my own future is having less screen time, enjoying nature and the natural aspects of the world. My vision for the future of fashion is inclusivity, freedom of self expression, and opportunities for all who have an interest in fashion regardless of where they come from, the color of their skin and regardless of their financial status.

