Dennise Carranza’s ONxSET to Host 3rd Annual Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week

Fifteen high-profile designers to showcase their 2023 fashion line at Canoe Studios on September 9

Set to take place during the high-paced New York Fashion Week, Dennise Carranza’s ONxSET – a fashion platform for Mexican and Latin talent –will be hosting another glamorous fashion show featuring fourteen highly-acclaimed Mexican and Latin designers. The event will kick off on September 9 in the 50,000 square foot Canoe Studios on 601 W 26th Street beginning at 4 pm.

Talent on display this year include handmade women’s shoe designers Baladigala, custom jewelry designers BORNMINE, Didiamant, and Morena Corazon, bridal and evening gown designers Irene De La Vega, Iann Dey, Benito Santos, GLO design and Manuel Tiscareno, women’s clothing designers EDHERGIN, Alersundi, Carlos Pineda, Ange Eyzaguirre and Cesar Luna.

This year’s event highlights the vast contributions that Mexican and Latin designers impart on the world of high fashion. With designs that range from intricate textures and details to bold colors showcased in playful silhouettes, and iconic bridalwear with a modern twist, the event will blend new age glamour with old world charm, designed for the sophisticated and worldly.

Originally launched in 2018 by Dennise Carranza to inspire and advance Hispanic culture within the fashion industry, ONxSET has played a critical role in assisting recognized brands to create a stronger network between creators and consumers. Now in their third year, ONxSET transforms their scenic venue during New York Fashion Week to recognize fourteen designers in a complete 360-degree format. Their contributions to high-end fashion been internationally recognized and has appeared in prestigious publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and Marie Claire.

