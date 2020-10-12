Défilé à Paris

Défilé à Paris, one of the most respectable platforms during Paris Fashion Week, was held on October 3rd, 2020. This year it was digital edition due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The unique fashion platform has a main purpose to preserve a country’s unique cultural heritage by promoting fashion designers.



Défilé à Paris

At the first event in September 2019, the Parisian fashion public recognized Défilé à Paris as one of the best platforms during Paris Fashion Week.

At the opening ceremony they had more than 500 VIPs from political, business, medias and art life of Paris as well as respectable ambassadors, members of diplomatic corps, mayors, members of EU Parlaiment and CEOs of the biggest fashion houses.

This year, on October 3rd, 2020 the Artistic Board of Defile a Paris, selected 10 designers to showcase their collections in a form of fashion film.

Famous Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada debuted the fashion film of her new collection, along with Eduardo Perez Gonzales Ocantos, great Argentinian designer. Eymeric Francois, the haute couture French designer recorded a film with a spirit of Paris art.

Some of the best Serbian designers showed us their collections through films: Bata Spasojević, Jelena Malešević and Ana Vasiljević.

Aidarkhan Kalyev’s inspiration was, as always, the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

Italian fashion for spring/summer 2021 was represented by Grazia di Miceli.

Sanja Veličković was inspirated by the colours of Africa, while Avelina de Maier from Paraguay brought us romance.

##

Learn More

defileaparis.com

With love,

FWO