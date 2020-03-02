Db Berdan AW20

Represented by Black PR.

DB Berdan sees the alarming emergency of climate change and feels the responsibility to their community and mother nature, we must act NOW!

DB Berdan’s AW20 collection “Scan to escape,” merges reality with digital world. Prints consist of technological QR codes that are scannable with phones that takes you from one reality to the other. Into a new digital multimedia world that welcomes newcomers of the escapees from the apocalypse once QR code is scanned.



Db Berdan

Synthesizing eco conscious materials with tech gear, DB Berdan immensely focused on sourcing environmental fabrics and accessories. For their AW20 collection that they will be showcasing during LFW and NYFW this season the brand will be branching out into four different categories with materials and joins back in technological finishing.

*Ethically sourced denims by ORTA

Turkish Denim Fabric Mill, ORTA aims to create a more robust denim ecosystem where art (design) meets ethics for new infinite possibilities of denim today and tomorrow.

Big sleeved bomber jacket denim dress is made with ORTA’s Gen H, eco-wise Hemp fabric. Hemp is anti-bacterial, biodegradable and breathable. Bat sleeved roped cyber jacket and roped pants made with recycled denim fabric obtained from post-consumer recycled cotton. Oversized shirt dress, two toned cyber trench coat made with ORTA’s Halys fabric, eco-coated with natural clay that’s earth friendly.

*Recycled multi stretch active wear polyester

Super cynched asymmetric cut dresses, skirts and tops finished off with high tech bonding materials and laser cut ventillations under arms and joints

*Reclaimed Cottons from unused excess fabrics left from manufacturings

Oversized hoodies turned into flowy dresses finished off with reflective bonding, jointed combat pants

*Natural LENZINGTM fiber satins

Flowy asymmetric cut dresses that are natural

*All the accessories used in this collection are ethically made with the environment conscious.

The zips are made from blue plastic caps from water bottles. Snaps are made with reduced water usage. The ropes are made from recycled polyester.

The environmental impacts of all ORTA fabrics are assessed with Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology and their results are shared via QR codes.

DB Berdan are proud to announce that their AW20 runway show will be in collaboration with various independent artists. The QR digital multimedia world is generated by a unique set of London Based artists; Ursula Pelczar, Fabrizio Panella, Compiler.zone , Christoph Andreas Pelczar , Don Carlito and Agathe Silvagni. Rising nonbinary pop star Dorian Electra will be walking in their catwalk this season Electra makes music that defies gender norms. Each one of Electra’s singles (has been accompanied by a high-concept, hyper-stylized music video that helps create a bigger world than the music alone. The atmospheric mechanic Show soundscape will be generated by CAP using sounds from textile industry machines, fabrics, zips and snaps.

DB Berdan will be using skeletal jewellery made by EXO. EXO aims to promote the eternal wisdom and immortality of nature. Ethically sourced animal bones, resurrected within aesthetic and mystic boundaries, honor the endless inspiration mother nature Gaia brings to us. Technological hand crafted mechanic LED head pieces have been custom made by Linh Dan. Transhumanistic close to reality prosthetic makeup looks are created by Mona Leane represented by The Wall Group and incredible conceptual hair by Daniele De Angelis at TONI&GUY Session Team using label.m Professional Haircare.

The AW20 show styling will be done by R. Tunc Gulsen, socials and production assisted by Ahmet Hondor and production assisted by Kerem Can Dum.

DB Berdan will be showcasing their AW20 Collection on Saturday 15th February in conjunction with The British Fashion Council on Schedule at Fashion Scout, Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London, WC1B 4DA.

About DB Berdan

DB Berdan are a young and sharp London based urban lux brand, launched by the matriarchal Turkish designers Beg Berdan and Deniz Berdan. DB BERDAN collections focus on genderless clothing and the eradication of heteronormativity, aiming to unite a community of like-minded individuals, that are not defined by sex, race or gender.

DB Berdan’s socially and ecologically advanced garments embrace every part of postmodern society with passionate and spirited collections of streetwear, with inspiration coming from social rights movements and the underground culture. Their designs bring a sense of pride and freedom of speech to their collections, evoking prevalent messages, as a form of protest against civil unrests felt in their home country of Turkey and worldwide.

The brand has achieved great critical acclaim within the industry and beyond with their collections being featured across publications such as Vogue Italia, Vogue UK, Vogue Turkey, Refinery29, Drapers UK, Net-a-Porter newsletter, Cosmopolitan UK, Country and Townhouse, FORBES USA, Hunger Magazine, Man Repeller, SHOWStudio, ELLE India, ELLE Turkey, Harper’s Bazaar Turkey, GQ Turkey, L’OFFICIEL Turkey, Grazia Netherlands, L’OFFICIEL Vietnam and more! Their designs have seen a whole host of celebrity endorsement too with stars such as Halsey, Agnez Mo, Little Mix, Jessica Anne Woodley, RAY BLK, Rudimental, Kojey Radical, Stefflon Don, Princess Nokia, GIRLI and more!

@dbberdan

dbberdan.com

