Dauphinette Fall/Winter 2022 Presentation At Lee’s On Canal

Dauphinette Fall/Winter 2022 presentation – through the lens of 27 “courses” or looks, Tasting Menu investigates the educational impact of dressing, and how we can expand our knowledge and curiosity in unconventional ways— isn’t that what personal fulfillment is all about? Sartorially, the collection leans heavily on materials such as ethically-harvested beetle wings, 24-karat gold electroplated ginkgo leaves, and a whimsical approach to punk influence.

The distinct composition of each look reflects steps on a personal learning curve, and our consistent pursuit of knowledge and cultural responsibility.



Dauphinette

Photos: Naoko Maeda

WHEN: Sunday, February 13, 2022

WHERE: Lee’s on Canal, 175 Canal Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013

SHOW CREDITS:

Designer: Olivia Cheng

Styling: Olivia Cheng & Dauphinette Team

Make up: Elika HIlata

Production: Ariella Starkman

Hair: Oribe

Set/Food Design: Suea

Casting: Olivia Cheng & Dauphinette Team

PR: Gia Kuan Consulting

Special thanks to Ruby and Oribe for sponsoring the presentation

ABOUT DAUPHINETTE

Dauphinette was founded in 2018 by Olivia Cheng, debuting with one-of-a-kind, Made-in-New York outerwear from recycled and byproduct fur and leather, vintage, and artisanal components. Cheng has since grown the brand to include handbags and accessories, plus a tightly conceptualized selection of ready-to-wear. The result is a dreamy collection of complex, optimistic, storied pieces– a feeling Cheng hopes to inspire in our wearers. Today, the brand is best known for its use of preserved botanicals and repurposed textiles, and can be discovered blooming everywhere from its West Village flagship to the Met Museum’s latest Costume Institute exhibition.

