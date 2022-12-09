Dara Senders Brings Shopping Joy to Paris With DS Collective Holiday Pop Up

Fashion designer Dara Senders has launched the DS Collective aimed at bringing curated female-owned & empowered brands to consumers through creative and fun events. The Collective is hosting its first pop-up shop in the heart of Paris for the Holidays; complete with Curve and straight-size clothing, accessories, jewelry, and even kidswear from December 17th through December 18, 2022.

The pop-up is the first in what Dara Senders plans to create in both Paris and New York City in the coming years bringing indie-owned brands with a unique point of view to consumers in fresh and exciting spaces.

The participating brands include:

Dara Senders’ own chic size-inclusive label, Dara Senders. Her pieces are handmade in Paris and feature glam styling, adorably French sartorial tees that you could imagine Emily in Paris herself wearing along with unique accessories like bejeweled berets.

RCA Public Label is the debut ready-to-wear curve brand by Renee Cafaro Atelier featuring well-tailored curve-celebrating silhouettes that offer support for DDD-H cups made in New York City’s garment district.

Jonesy Wood, the Tennessee-based jewelry brand, started by globe-trotter and creative mom Jonesy Wood. The pieces are inspired by the designer’s southern roots with nods to her travels and second home in Annecy, France.

Comme Papa, a new age of a feel-good label, making waves in Adult and Kids fashion. Newly founded and based in Paris, France.

The pop-up will be held at 7 rue Royale, 75008 Paris on December 17 and December 18th from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm daily and is open to the general public. RSVP at star@theriviereagency.com for special access!

@darasendersofficial

@rcapubliclabel

@jonesywood

@commepapa.official

