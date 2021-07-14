Daniel Bohbot Showcased Hale Bob’s 2022 Cruise Collection And Casual Footwear Launch At Miami Swim Week At Faena Forum On July 11

Internationally recognized resort-lifestyle brand, Hale Bob, presented their new, retro 70’s inspired cruise collection alongside the launch of a shoe collection as part of Miami Swim Week at the Faena Forum on Sunday, July 11th.

VIP and celebrity guests, including Pop Star Austin Mahone, rapper Ronny J and Maxim Cover Girl, Olivia Burns, enjoyed cocktails as they were transported back to the best fashion decade in history known for producing such style icons as Farrah Fawcett, Bo Derek, Olivia Newton-John, Jane Birkin and Bianca Jagger.



Creative Director and CEO Daniel Bohbot seamlessly merged the world of pop and celebrity with the world of couture, capturing the aura of the ’70s wanderlust with this collection. Reminiscent of a Slim Aarons photograph and inspired by the lavish poolside parties of Malibu, California circa the ’70s, the eclectic 2022 cruise collection embodied the beautiful patchwork, flowers, embroideries, and caftans so vividly present throughout fashion’s boldest decade, while staying true to the contemporary and feminal designs synonymous with the Hale Bob brand.

The collection celebrated the innate desire to travel and celebrate life daily, and showcased feminine, flowy and vibrant colored mini and maxi dresses featuring whimsical prints and embroidery in addition to chic scarves, this summer’s go-to accessory, which can double as a bandana, headband, top or sarong.

Hale Bob also launched a new signature collection of sneakers and espadrilles, paired perfectly to the collection. Expertly made in the south of Spain, Hale Bob’s casual footwear featured soft buttery leather, with amusing pops of color and charming prints.

Hale Bob Creates clothing for fashionable, confident women who stand out in the way they dress and in the way they live. From Malibu to Tulum and beyond, Hale Bob is the ideal resort-lifestyle brand. Flowing and feminne with a touch of boho, Hale Bob uses the finest quality fabrics and exclusive prints to create its one-of-a-kind-collection. Priyanka Chopra, Eiza Gonzalez, Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum and Halle Berry are a few who have worn Hale Bob designs. Hale Bob clothing is sold world-wide at the finest boutiques and department stores. For more information, visit halebob.com or follow @halebob_official.

