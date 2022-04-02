Dana Harel Bridal Spring 2023

Dana Harel’s SS/23 Collection is a celebration of life, creativity, freedom, and the renewal of creation.

Originally inspired by royalty, Acqua was designed using classic European figures twisted with a mediterranean feel reflecting the power of the sea.



Dana Harel’s muse for this collection, Daniella Halfon is the perfect representation of this contrast between the western and eastern cultures connected through water. Born in Israel, Daniella is the daughter of a Hungarian mother and a Libyan Yemenit father. “Shooting for Dana last season was one of my favorite experiences as a model. Collaborating with her for this campaign came naturally to me. I love the brand’s gowns and aesthetic as it is not what you would typically expect as a wedding gown.”

The campaign was shot on a natural reserve beach in Israel, the brand’s country of origin and the country where cultures embrace one another. The natural sunlight, powerful rocks and shimmering sea made it the ideal setting for this season’s shiny bridal gowns embellished with pearls, beads, and Swarovski crystals. The bride transforms from a traditional princess to a modern icon. The geometrical patterns contrast the romantic feeling of the looks to give an edgy touch. With 11 gorgeous pieces featuring corsets, ball gowns, mermaid gowns and embroidered tulle, the Acqua collection is a beautiful mixture of modern and historical styles.

Vittoria

The Vittoria dress was created with a small corset and a skirt wrapped on the side. The mermaid shape features a side slit and a train made of an elaborated sequin and crystal fabric. The fabric elasticity enables the gown to wrap the body in the most flattering way.

Designed to be sexy yet classy and romantic the Vittoria is inspired by the 18th century cuts.

The detachable long sleeves inspired by the royal gloves worn by the Queens and Hollywood icons add an extra glam to this timeless look.

Nicola

Truly made for the bold bride, the Nicola is a modern take on classic gowns. This gown is flared with a body hugging twist and features a deep U neckline. The cut of the upper part was used in corsets in the 18th century. The boho gathered skirt gives a modern touch to the Bridgeton inspired look. The gown is made with Italian double satin for a monochrome look. The tassels made of gold thread and natural pearls remind of the Mediterranean beaches bringing lightness.

Noa

This full circle gown is the utmost delicate gown for a fairytale wedding. The embroideries are custom designed as small flower buds on the top part and fading throughout the skirt part. The gown features a deep V plunging neckline in the front and back with an illusion fabric. The tulle continues at the back as a train. The delicate belt enhances the custom designed embroidered tulle.

Adriana

Constructed using three layers, this mermaid gown is made of French Chantilly lace structured on an inner corset. The inner corset with a sweetheart neckline topped with lace fabric delicately embracing the body. At last, the appliques come to enhance the shape of the corset with sequins giving a sparkle effect to the look. The skirt features a long train inspired by the royal family’s weddings. The round neckline and long sleeves covered with lace delicately finished the ceremonial look. The Adriana gown is delicately closed with silk buttons on the corset.

Nur

This romantic wedding dress inspired by iconic designer styles features a half circle skirt made with Godets tulle and a corset with a cat eye neckline. The spaghetti straps and tulle belt with pearl center detail reminds of the ballet dancers performing. A soft Chantilly lace gives the Nur dress a soft yet sophisticated look.

The geometrical patterns in the skirt contrast the romantic feeling of this wedding dress to give an edgy touch.

Alma

This soft mermaid gown is fully embroidered with pearls and sequins inspired by fireworks for an extravagant look contrasting the simple 90’s cut with a straight neckline. Featuring simple spaghetti straps embellished with pearls, an open back and a train, the Alma gown is the ultimate dress to walk down the aisle as if it was a red carpet.

Katerina

The Katherina dress is made of tulle embroidered with delicate little flowers. This strapless dress is made with an inner corset draped on top and a gathered skirt. This ultimate fashion forward dress is inspired by bold icons such as Olivia Palermo and Gwen Stefani.

The skirt opens on the leg giving an illusion of short in the front and long in the back.

Aria

The Aria gown is a classic fit gown half circle fully embellished with pearls, beads and Swarovski crystals in leaves and flowers shape, for a glamorous touch. This custom designed embroidered tulle makes this wedding dress unique, elegant and chic. The strapless dress features an inner corset with a sweetheart neckline, a low back and a train.

Joanna

The Joanna gown is the classic mermaid and romantic gown that is topped with an ivory glass beads embroidered tulle with feathers embroidered in the bottom part. This dress brings youth and a sense of fresh air inspired by the roaring 20’s. Its deep V plunging neckline with an illusion fabric offers a feminine and sensual touch to the dress. This dress was deliberately made in a pastel shade with a train for a subtle Mediterranean vibe. The Joanna gown is finished with a crystal belt to bring even more glitz to the glam.

Liel

The Liel gown is strongly inspired by the 18th century ball gown dresses made of Mikado silk. It features a classic corset with straps and a deep U neckline. The skirt was made using a rectangular pattern gathered at the waist creating a clash between modern and historical shape while respecting them both. The high slit created by the gathered Mikado in the front is a classic touch of Dana Harel and brings sex appeal to the look. The Liel gown is designed for the fashionista that isn’t afraid of standing out.

Camilla

This half cloche dress made of tulle with a Chantilly lace mini dress in the background is the romantic wedding gown by excellence. Featuring a V neckline and spaghetti straps, the Camilla was designed to float on the woman’s body. The light dress is finished with a simple belt and a train at the back. The leaves applique enhances the natural dreamy look.

