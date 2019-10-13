Daalarna Debuts Folk Collection for F/W 2020

Tradition meets modernity, and old meets new in the FOLK bridal collection, which merges traditional Hungarian folk-art shapes and design elements with Daalarna’s modern, feminine and sophisticated signature style.

Puff sleeves and midi skirts made with layered and pulled techniques, geometric and floral motifs, as well as lace frills and pearl decorations – these romantic designs make each bridal gown stand out. Besides the well-known bridal fabrics (lace, tulle, organza), there are some new authentic and unique additions like cotton, linen, and cotton lace. With the new FOLK collection, Daalarna designer, Anita Benes, not only aims to bring back these unique folk designs into the public eye, but emphasizes more conscious choices for the younger generation.



Daalarna Curvy Collection

In the past, a wedding or casual dress used to accompany its owner for the rest of her life. Therefore, women made smarter choices regarding shapes, tailoring, or colors. I love the way they formed the dresses with logic and spirit by respecting the fabrics and creating minimal wastage. While they tailored the dresses, they never forgot about the fact that it had to last at least a lifetime and might need some adjustments as it was not rare that later on, the next generation inherited them. In a modern sense, these amazing dresses were real basics and are the eternal symbols of a more sustainable society.”



Daalarna Folk Collection Collection

The campaign shoot took place at the spectacular Hungarian „Puszta” in the Hortobágy National Park, which is also known as the Hungarian steppe.

