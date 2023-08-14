Customized Dog Tags and Fashion: An Unlikely but Sentimental Combo

Over the years, we have seen hundreds of controversial fashion statements. For instance, the online retailer Revolve listed a fat-shaming and offensive sweatshirt. The clothing stated, ‘Being fat is not beautiful, but it is an excuse.’ People were enraged, and the company later released a statement saying it was a play against modern-day cyberbullying.

In Nigeria, wearing anklets made of brass, chains, and beads is controversial. Their culture suggests anklets were worn by homosexuals and commercial sex workers. Hence, it symbolizes a negative culture filled with taboos among Nigerian ethnic groups.

These instances prove that fashion has always seen its fair share of cultural appropriation. However, controversial fashion is not only about weird jewelry, clothes, or experimental designs. It pushes boundaries and challenges norms. The same happened with wearing customized military dog tags.

Is it a controversial fashion statement? Should you wear these dog tags? Where did the trend come from? In this blog, we will answer all these questions and help you understand this trend.

The Trend of Wearing Customized Military Dog Tags

Imagine wearing women’s tanks with baggy jeans and pairing them with a customized dog tag. You can throw on a leather jacket along with that. This look will resonate with your gothic and classy fashion choice.

According to Project Social T, tank tops are a wardrobe staple. Therefore, anyone can pair trendy, comfortable, or classic tanks with customized military tags.

The trend of wearing these tags started gaining popularity in the 1990s. These jewelry statements entered the fashion world when celebrities decided to wear them. Ideally, it was a famous men’s accessory that soon appealed to other genders. It is a bold fashion choice that invokes a feeling of heroism in people.

You can get these customized with your favorite or funny quotes, anniversaries, personal details, the names of loved ones, etc. Furthermore, there are military dog tags with engraved precious stones. These fashion accessories can either be fancy, classy, or basic. It offers a unique sense of belongingness for the wearer.

Can You Wear Customized Dog Tags?

Ideally, there are no legal limitations to wearing dog tags. But when were dog tags first used? These tags became famous during the 1800s. However, American soldiers started using it during the Civil War for identification purposes.

According to U.S. Quick Tags, military tags had soldiers’ rank, name, and serial numbers. These tags were crucial during that time. It helped identify missing-in-action (MIA) or killed-in-action (KIA) soldiers.

Today, civilians can wear them at their convenience. Customized tags have become fashion statements that engage conversations. Some wear it to support the armed forces protecting the country, while others love how it complements their attire.

However, not everyone will wear these tags. It is a distinctive yet controversial piece of jewelry.

Is Wearing Dog Tags Controversial?

Military dog tags symbolize strength, passion, and nationality. However, the controversy arises from scams, misuse, and negative stigma. Some individuals love the attention they get by flashing fake tags. Hence, they take advantage of it to gain sympathy.

In a 2014 NCIS episode, we saw the extent of fake military dog tag scams. A scammer created fake tags for MIA Navy personnel to blackmail the family and extort money.

As a result, the general public believes wearing this is an act of impersonating soldiers. However, that is not the case. Civilians can wear these tags for aesthetic and identification purposes.

After wearing it, you should not impersonate soldiers or go against public decency laws. Moreover, anyone gaining military recognition based on dog tags will face legal charges. These individuals will be charged under the Stolen Valor Act.

Pairing Military Dog Tags With Your Outfit

The best thing about styling these tags is that they go with every outfit. You can wear this with simple tank tops, dresses, suits, and more. Some examples of styling these tags with your attire are:

Pair them with ripped jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look. You can also put on sneakers or boots to look cool.

Wear these tags with a silk top and a pencil skirt for a formal outfit. With it, you can wear heels to enhance the elegant look.

Men can wear these tags with any outfit. For instance, pairing it with a T-shirt and cargo pants will give you a rugged look.

Remember, these tags symbolize military pride and honor. Therefore, you should not violate this essence and only wear them for fashion.

The Bottom Line

Wearing customized military dog tags is a personal choice for all genders. It is not disrespectful if you do not pretend to be military personnel. These tags have become jewelry statements worn by people to evoke power and sentiment.

Look for quality materials like brass or acrylic when buying customized military tags. Additionally, you must consider size and comfort before buying one.

Celebrities like Maria Bartiromo wear original military dog tags to honor their military families. On the other hand, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, and Ryan Gosling have worn customized tags for fashion.

